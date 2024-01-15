Gippy Grewal Announces Third Installment of ‘Ardaas’ Franchise

Gippy Grewal, a stalwart in Punjabi cinema, has announced the third installment in the successful ‘Ardaas’ franchise, titled ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di’. The film, slated for release later this year, promises to continue the unique blend of drama, emotion, and social relevance that has become synonymous with the franchise. The highly anticipated project has already begun shooting in Chandigarh, and features a star-studded cast including Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin, Prince Kanwaljeet Singh, and Gurpreet Ghuggi.

Continuing the ‘Ardaas’ Legacy

Gippy Grewal, who is not only starring in but also directing and producing the film, expressed his emotions about the project. He revealed that ‘Ardaas’ marked his directorial debut and the audience’s love for the franchise has added to his sense of responsibility. This responsibility, he noted, is to deliver a film that not only entertains but also resonates with the audience on a deeper level.

A Collaborative Effort

Produced by a team that includes Gippy Grewal, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija, ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di’ is the result of a collaborative effort. Kumar Mangat Pathak, the Chairman of Panorama Studios, praised Gippy Grewal for his contributions to Punjabi cinema and expressed excitement for their second collaboration.

Gippy Grewal’s Upcoming Projects

Beyond ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di’, Gippy Grewal has a number of other projects in the pipeline. He is currently preparing for the release of ‘Warning 2’, which is scheduled for February 2. Additionally, he has ‘Carry on Jattiye’ upcoming, which features actors Jasmin Bhasin, Sunil Grover, and Sargun Mehta.