Giovanni Pernice Expands UK Tour Due to High Demand: Fans React

Internationally acclaimed professional dancer, Giovanni Pernice, known for his performances on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, has expanded his UK tour for 2023, adding more shows to accommodate the overwhelming demand. The decision is an evident testament to Pernice’s widespread popularity and the high anticipation surrounding his upcoming performances.

Overflowing Demand and a Grateful Heart

Pernice took to social media to share the news, expressing his gratitude and excitement for the new year. He acknowledged the support from his fans, stating, ‘There you go … more shows added due to popular demand !!!’ His announcement was accompanied by the promotion of his website, where fans can find further details about the additional shows.

Alongside his announcement, Pernice posted a black-and-white photograph of himself, radiating optimism for 2024 and extending a heartfelt New Year’s greeting to his supporters.

A Mix of Excitement and Disappointment Among Fans

As news of the added shows spread, fans expressed a mix of excitement and disappointment. Those who have been eagerly waiting to see the dancer perform were overjoyed by the news. However, some fans felt let down by Pernice’s absence from certain venues, notably the Theatre Royal in Norwich, an iconic location many had hoped to see included in the tour.

Fans also raised inquiries about specific show details, including the meaning of ‘bsl’ next to the Ipswich show listing. The abbreviation usually stands for British Sign Language, though it’s unclear if this is its intended meaning in this context.

High Praise for Pernice’s Dancing Skills

Apart from the tour updates, fans took the opportunity to heap praises on Pernice’s dancing prowess. One fan highlighted his interaction with the singer Cher during a performance, and how he carefully handled her expensive coat. This attention to detail not only speaks to Pernice’s dancing skills but also reflects his professionalism and dedication to his craft.