Giovanni Pernice Breaks Silence Amidst Amanda Abbington Row, Promotes New Perfume

Professional dancer, Giovanni Pernice, known for his appearances on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, has resurfaced on social media amidst a brewing controversy with actress Amanda Abbington. The dispute came to light after Abbington reportedly demanded footage of their rehearsals and claimed to have developed Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) during her time on the show.

Dancer’s Statement Amidst Controversy

In a statement released on Instagram, Pernice chose not to address the controversy head-on, but instead used the platform to promote his new perfume, VITA. He spoke of his aspiration to inspire and bring joy through this creative project. The fragrance, he explained, symbolizes a celebration of life and positive energy, hoping it resonates with his audience.

Fan Support Pours In

Despite the media attention surrounding the disagreement with Abbington, Pernice’s fans have rallied behind him. Fans took to social media to express their support, dismissing the negative portrayals in the media. They lauded Pernice’s dancing skills and confirmed their continued backing, emphasizing that the negative press does not alter their perception of the dancer.

Accusations and Allegations

The disagreement between Pernice and Abbington stemmed from the actress’s allegations of intense and stressful training methods employed by Pernice. These claims led her to seek legal advice and therapy to cope with her experiences on the show. Despite these developments, the BBC has reportedly backed Pernice, with some crew members suggesting that his behavior should also be addressed.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Pernice maintains his position in the BBC dance competition and continues to focus on his latest venture, his perfume VITA. The dance professional has chosen to stay positive amidst the ongoing drama, using his platform to share a message of positivity and resilience.