Gino D'Acampo Sparks Online Debate with Humorous Lamb Dinner Joke

Famed celebrity chef and television personality, Gino D'Acampo, recently drew attention on social media for his unconventional humor about food. Gaining over 50,000 likes on Instagram, the Italian chef posted a video featuring his daughter, Mia, cradling a baby lamb, as he jocularly suggested cooking it with onions, rosemary, potatoes, and balsamic vinegar.

Gino's Humor Sparks Mixed Reactions

The video began with an innocent scene of Mia cherishing a moment with the lamb. However, the tone abruptly shifted as Gino began to jest about preparing the lamb for dinner. Despite Mia's initial annoyance at her father's remarks, she eventually broke into a smile, prompting Gino to quip about opting for minestrone instead of lamb.

While many of his followers found the humorous exchange amusing, others expressed their disapproval. Critics labeled Gino as 'cruel,' and some even went as far as calling him the 'worst father ever.'

Gino D'Acampo: A Chef Known for Unorthodox Views

Not new to controversy, Gino is known for his dry humor and unconventional views on food. He has appeared on ITV's This Morning and runs his own restaurant chains. Gino has previously made headlines for his unique take on traditional holiday meals. In a break from the norm, he banned turkey from his family's Christmas dinner, opting instead to serve fish and lobster, a tradition they affectionately refer to as 'fishmas.'

Each member of the D'Acampo family contributes one dish to their Christmas meal, further adding to their distinctive holiday tradition. Gino's recent jest about cooking the lamb Mia was holding is just another example of his unique perspective on food and family.