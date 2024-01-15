Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches

Ginger & Fed, Federation Entertainment’s international film sales division, is marking its debut at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous with several high-profile launches. Under the leadership of Sabine Chemaly, the firm is set to reveal a selection of exciting new films, including a heartrending World War II drama and a quirky comedy about love and betrayal in the twilight years.

Unveiling ‘The Future Awaits’

The company’s standout title is ‘The Future Awaits’, a film based on the true story of Holocaust survivor Tauba Birenbaum. Currently in post-production, this World War II drama depicts Birenbaum’s remarkable resilience during the Vel’ d’Hiv’ Roundup, where she managed to remain in hiding for over two years. The film features an ensemble cast of prominent French actors, adding an extra layer of anticipation.

‘Riviera Revenge’ and More

Another notable title on the launch list is ‘Riviera Revenge’. This comedy tells the story of an elderly couple’s tumultuous relationship, following the husband’s discovery of his wife’s past infidelity. The revelation leads him to seek divorce and confront her former lover, sparking a series of humorous and heartfelt events. Other productions in Ginger & Fed’s inaugural slate include ‘Rachel’s Game’ and ‘Survive.’

Ambitions of Ginger & Fed

Ginger & Fed aims to market both internal and third-party productions, with an emphasis on a wide range of genres, including comedy, drama, and eventually, animation. The Unifrance Rendez-Vous presents a pivotal opportunity for Ginger & Fed to carve out its place in the industry. The firm supports Chemaly’s vision to promote commercial movies with mainstream appeal, building on her successful track record in managing worldwide deals for hit projects during her tenure at TF1 Studio.