Gifford K8 School to Stage 'Moana Jr.', Celebrating Pacific Island Cultures

Wisconsin's Gifford K8 will soon be echoing with the melodious strains of 'Moana Jr.', a musical that beautifully encapsulates the vibrant culture of the Pacific Islands. Directed by Amy Hernandez Maack, the head of the middle school Vocal Department, in collaboration with Brian Sweeny, this production is a testament to the school's commitment to celebrating diverse narratives and fostering a multicultural milieu.

Embarking on a New Journey

The selection of 'Moana Jr.' marks a significant departure from Gifford K8's past productions, which include 'Godspell Jr.' and 'High School Musical Jr.'. The pandemic-induced cancellation of 'Frozen Jr.' in Spring 2020 was a setback, but the school rebounded with its staging in January 2023. Now, with 'Moana Jr.', the focus shifts to the Pacific Islands, with a particular emphasis on the Samoan people, drawing on the insights of Grace Ekeroma-Adams, a Racinian of Samoan ethnicity.

Thematic Resonance

'Moana Jr.' is not just a musical; it is a vibrant tapestry woven with the themes of connection to water, family, earth, ancestors, and personal journeys. These universal motifs are made tangible through the enchanting music and captivating performances, aiming to inspire and uplift the audience by expressing multicultural connections.

Community Support and Collaboration

The production of 'Moana Jr.' has been bolstered by the support of the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Carpenters, and the Racine Theater Alumni (RTA). Adding to the spectacle, Gifford K8 Art Teacher Raena Karolus, in her dual role as Props Manager and Assistant Technical Director, introduces the element of puppetry to the musical, a first for director Hernandez Maack.

The staging of 'Moana Jr.' at Gifford K8 is an exciting milestone in the school's journey as a K8 institution since 2016. It's a testament to the school's commitment to bring multicultural narratives to the Racine community, enriching its cultural tapestry with the vibrant hues of the Pacific Islands.