Gibbes Museum of Art to Host Rory McEwen Botanical Art Exhibition

Charleston’s Gibbes Museum of Art is gearing up to host the United States debut of the international exhibition ‘Rory McEwen: A New Perspective on Nature.’ This significant event, scheduled for a grand opening in January, is the product of a collaborative effort between the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London and the Oak Spring Garden Foundation, once under the ownership of the late Rachel Lambert Mellon in Virginia.

Rory McEwen: The Man and His Art

At the heart of this exhibition is the exquisite work of Rory McEwen. Born in 1932, McEwen was a Scottish artist who made a monumental impact in the world of botanical painting and folk music. His reputation as one of the 20th century’s most influential botanical painters is founded on his hyper-realistic watercolor paintings on vellum, characterized by their minimalist backgrounds. McEwen’s work singularly emphasized the perfect and the imperfect in plant life, a testament to his unique perspective that will be presented to audiences through this exhibition.

A Legacy on Display

The exhibition, featuring a blend of loans from private collections and McEwen’s family, aims to introduce audiences to the artist’s legacy and the tradition of botanical art that inspired him. His work stands in dialogue with pieces from historical and contemporary botanical artists, offering a comprehensive insight into the evolution of this niche art form.

Exhibition and Beyond

The event, curated by Ruth L. A. Stiff from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, is supplemented by a full-color catalogue with contributions from Professor Sir Peter Crane and Dr. Martyn Rix. Alongside the exhibition, a symposium highlighting the rare botanical illustrations and works held in the Library Society archives is also planned, as well as a private tour of the exhibition at the museum.

The hosting of this event in Charleston, a city steeped in a rich history of gardens and botanical art, feels particularly apt, promising to be a cultural and artistic milestone for the city and its residents.