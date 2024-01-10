en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Gibbes Museum of Art to Host Rory McEwen Botanical Art Exhibition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Gibbes Museum of Art to Host Rory McEwen Botanical Art Exhibition

Charleston’s Gibbes Museum of Art is gearing up to host the United States debut of the international exhibition ‘Rory McEwen: A New Perspective on Nature.’ This significant event, scheduled for a grand opening in January, is the product of a collaborative effort between the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London and the Oak Spring Garden Foundation, once under the ownership of the late Rachel Lambert Mellon in Virginia.

Rory McEwen: The Man and His Art

At the heart of this exhibition is the exquisite work of Rory McEwen. Born in 1932, McEwen was a Scottish artist who made a monumental impact in the world of botanical painting and folk music. His reputation as one of the 20th century’s most influential botanical painters is founded on his hyper-realistic watercolor paintings on vellum, characterized by their minimalist backgrounds. McEwen’s work singularly emphasized the perfect and the imperfect in plant life, a testament to his unique perspective that will be presented to audiences through this exhibition.

A Legacy on Display

The exhibition, featuring a blend of loans from private collections and McEwen’s family, aims to introduce audiences to the artist’s legacy and the tradition of botanical art that inspired him. His work stands in dialogue with pieces from historical and contemporary botanical artists, offering a comprehensive insight into the evolution of this niche art form.

Exhibition and Beyond

The event, curated by Ruth L. A. Stiff from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, is supplemented by a full-color catalogue with contributions from Professor Sir Peter Crane and Dr. Martyn Rix. Alongside the exhibition, a symposium highlighting the rare botanical illustrations and works held in the Library Society archives is also planned, as well as a private tour of the exhibition at the museum.

The hosting of this event in Charleston, a city steeped in a rich history of gardens and botanical art, feels particularly apt, promising to be a cultural and artistic milestone for the city and its residents.

0
Arts & Entertainment History United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
The Grateful Dead's Musical Legacy: Alive and Evolving
Today, the music of the Grateful Dead echoes across New York, resonating from tribute bands that have sprung up in the wake of the legendary rock band’s dissolution. Their legacy lives on, not just in archived concert tapes and die-hard fans, but through a new generation of musicians who are reinterpreting the Dead’s unique sound
The Grateful Dead's Musical Legacy: Alive and Evolving
Rize.gg Raises SAR 1.6 Million to Revolutionize Gaming Landscape
7 mins ago
Rize.gg Raises SAR 1.6 Million to Revolutionize Gaming Landscape
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
7 mins ago
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominees Announced: 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer', and 'Succession' Take the Lead
5 mins ago
2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominees Announced: 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer', and 'Succession' Take the Lead
John Mulaney Charms as Host at the 14th Governors Awards
5 mins ago
John Mulaney Charms as Host at the 14th Governors Awards
Clarkson Studio: An Epicenter of Musical Talent in February
6 mins ago
Clarkson Studio: An Epicenter of Musical Talent in February
Latest Headlines
World News
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
53 seconds
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
1 min
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
3 mins
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
3 mins
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
3 mins
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
4 mins
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
6 mins
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
6 mins
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
7 mins
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
6 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app