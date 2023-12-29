en English
Arts & Entertainment

Giant Bomb’s Game of the Year List Returns: A Mathematical Symphony of Gaming Excellence

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:13 am EST
Giant Bomb’s Game of the Year List Returns: A Mathematical Symphony of Gaming Excellence

After a year’s hiatus in 2022, the Giant Bomb Moderator team has made a comeback with their much-anticipated Game of the Year list. This year’s roll call of video game excellence has been meticulously crafted based on a unique mathematical system, reflecting the broad spectrum of opinions among the dozen-strong membership.

The Math Behind the Magic

Marino, a noted moderator, spent several days tabulating the results, a testament to the dedication and passion that go into this annual gaming tradition. It’s worth noting that two top choices by individual moderators did not make the cut for the collective top ten. Additionally, a couple of moderators did not partake in any new games in 2023, further underlining the diversity in gaming habits and preferences within the team.

Spider-Man Swings to the Top

A recurring name that emerged in the discussions was Insomniac Games’ ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’. The latest installment was lauded for its immersive world-building, epitomized by Peter Parker’s pre-existing relationships with characters like Sandman and Mysterio. The game’s portrayal of Kraven the Hunter as a formidable adversary was a highlight that resonated with the team.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: A Family Affair

Another game that drew considerable attention was ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’. Despite some gameplay frustrations, the sheer joy of navigating this game in multiplayer mode with younger family members was a standout experience for some moderators.

Revamped Resident Evil 4

Capcom’s remake of the classic ‘Resident Evil 4’ was met with high praise. The game’s new characterization, crafting system, and weapon durability offered a more balanced blend of action combat and survival horror. The ‘Separate Ways’ DLC was flagged as a strong addition, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Alan Wake 2: A Fan Delight

‘Alan Wake 2’ also garnered top praise, particularly for its numerous callbacks and easter eggs, a treat for fans of Remedy’s games. The final tally saw the top two games separated by a mere point, indicative of the quality of this year’s offerings.

The Giant Bomb Moderator team’s approach to curating their list underscores the rich diversity of gaming experiences and the myriad factors that influence a player’s appreciation of a game. Their collective voice serves as a reminder of the expansive and inclusive nature of the gaming community.

Arts & Entertainment
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

