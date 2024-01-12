en English
Arts & Entertainment

Giancarlo Esposito Stars in AMC’s Gritty New Series ‘Parish’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Giancarlo Esposito Stars in AMC’s Gritty New Series ‘Parish’

AMC is ready to roll out a gripping new addition to its roster, a six-part series titled ‘Parish’, adapted from the UK BBC series ‘The Driver’. Giancarlo Esposito, celebrated for his roles in ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Boys,’ and ‘Kaleidoscope,’ steps into the lead as Gracian ‘Gray’ Parish. Gray’s life descends into chaos following the brutal murder of his son and the downfall of his luxury car service business in New Orleans.

The Gritty Narrative

The recently released teaser trailer offers a peek into a raw narrative, replete with scenes of prayer, heart-stopping car chases, and explosive sequences. The show promises a high-stake collision course with a menacing criminal syndicate after Gray’s life crumbles in the wake of his son’s death and his business’s collapse.

Star-Studded Cast

Joining Esposito in this high-octane drama are Zackary Momoh, Paula Malcomson, Skeet Ulrich, Bonnie Mbuli, Ivan Mbakop, Arica Himmel, Dax Rey, Bradley Whitford, and Amanda Brugel. The ensemble cast promises an engaging mix of characters, each with their own stories intertwined with Gray’s downfall and fight for justice.

Behind the Scenes

‘The Driver’ co-creator Danny Brocklehurst returns to the helm as co-creator and executive producer for ‘Parish,’ along with showrunners Eduardo Javier Canto and Ryan Maldonado. Esposito not only steps in front of the camera but also takes a seat at the production table as an executive producer, further enriching the project with his experience and talent.

The series ‘Parish’ is slated for its premiere on both AMC and AMC+ in March, promising a thrilling journey for viewers in the United States.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

