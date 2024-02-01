Gia Coppola's 'The Last Showgirl' Wraps Up Production: A Look at the Star-Studded Cast

Gia Coppola's upcoming film, The Last Showgirl, is creating a buzz in the entertainment circles. The film boasts a star-studded cast led by Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Dave Bautista. The narrative revolves around an aging Vegas showgirl, portrayed by Anderson, thrust into an uncertain future after losing her long-standing job. The story further explores her attempt to mend the strained relationship with her daughter.

An Impressive Cast and Crew

The film marks Anderson's first leading role since 2008, creating a sense of anticipation among fans. Alongside her, Jamie Lee Curtis is set to wow audiences following her Oscar-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Dave Bautista, the former wrestler turned actor, continues to make strides in the film industry, adding another significant role to his portfolio.

Brenda Song, Billie Lourd, and Kiernan Shipka are also part of the cast, further enhancing the film's appeal. The script penned by Kate Gersten promises a compelling story and is being produced by Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey.

Awaiting Distribution

While The Last Showgirl has completed production in Las Vegas, it is still searching for a distributor. The sales are being managed by CAA, and a release date is yet to be announced. The anticipation is growing, and fans are eagerly awaiting further news regarding the film's release.