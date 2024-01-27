(G)I-DLE Gears Up for Second Album '2' Amid High Anticipation and Significant Investment

(G)I-DLE, known for their self-production and distinctive music style, is poised to dazzle the music scene with their second full-length album '2', stirring excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. The ensemble has already set the tone for their upcoming album with the pre-release single 'Wife', which hit the airwaves on January 22. The anticipation continues to mount as the group unveils a series of high-quality concept photos that portray an array of styles – from vivid blue and white bob-cut wigs complemented by coordinated sweats to metallic military apparel, and elegant, flowing gowns.

Album Production: A Significant Investment

The group's leader, Soyeon, renowned for her production prowess, has shared that the production cost of the album reached a staggering figure of approximately $823,000 USD (₩1.10 billion KRW). This disclosure has triggered a wave of reactions among netizens, who have expressed their support for the hefty investment, acknowledging the group's accomplishments and significant role within their company, Cube Entertainment. The substantial budget reflects the high expectations and confidence in this upcoming release.

Health Setbacks and Determination

Despite encountering health issues with members Minnie and Yuqi, who are currently under treatment following sudden fever symptoms and migraines, (G)I-DLE remains undeterred. Cube Entertainment, their managing company, announced the cancellation of the press conference scheduled for the album because of these health concerns. However, the group's determination remains unscathed, and they continue to gear up for the album's release on January 29.

Pre-Orders and Anticipation

The upcoming album '2' has already amassed an impressive 1.8 million pre-orders, indicating a potential second consecutive million-seller record for the group. This figure also stands as the second-highest pre-order record for a K-pop girl group, signaling the group's growing influence in the industry. The group's strategic expansion into the North American market further augments the potential success of '2', cementing their position as a formidable force in the K-pop milieu. As the release date approaches, the group has also teased their upcoming title track 'Super Lady', adding to the anticipation for their new musical offering.