Arts & Entertainment

Ghanaian Gospel Singer Diana Hamilton Announces New Single Featuring Nigerian Artiste Mercy Chinwo

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:44 am EST
Ghanaian Gospel Singer Diana Hamilton Announces New Single Featuring Nigerian Artiste Mercy Chinwo

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Hamilton, has announced the release of her first single of the year, ‘The Doing of The Lord,’ set to premier on January 15, 2024. In a significant development, the track will feature a collaboration with acclaimed Nigerian songstress, Mercy Chinwo. Fans around the world are already buzzing with excitement about this collaboration, particularly as it marks Diana’s first major collaboration and her first time working with a Nigerian artist.

Year-Long Wait Comes to an End

The news of this anticipated release has brought immense joy to fans, who have been waiting eagerly for nearly a year since Hamilton’s last record, ‘Say Amen.’ The upcoming single promises to be a harmonious blend of Hamilton’s soulful vocals and Chinwo’s captivating artistry, aiming to create a transcendent musical experience that resonates with listeners globally.

A Decade of Success

Over nearly a decade-long career, Diana Hamilton has achieved considerable success with her solo projects, primarily featuring no guest artists. Among her numerous accolades, she has an award-winning album, ‘Grace,’ which won ‘Album of the Year’ at the Praise Achievement Awards. The inclusion of Mercy Chinwo in her newest track marks a significant milestone in her already celebrated career.

Collaboration: A Blessing for Both Artists

Expressing her thoughts on the collaboration, Mercy Chinwo has said that working with Diana Hamilton is a blessing. The excitement for the new single is palpable, with fans eagerly sharing their enthusiasm and anticipation on social media platforms. In addition to her illustrious musical career, Diana Hamilton’s personal life is also much admired, with her husband applauding her character as they recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

Arts & Entertainment Music Nigeria
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

