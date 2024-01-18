en English
en English
Arts & Entertainment

Get Together Festival 2024: Music, Food, and Art in Sheffield’s Heart

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Get Together Festival 2024: Music, Food, and Art in Sheffield’s Heart

Sheffield’s Get Together festival has unveiled a diverse and enthralling line-up for its 2024 event, scheduled for Saturday, 18th May. The festival promises a combination of vibrant music, engaging art, and culinary delights, set amidst the raw industrial charm of the city’s Kelham Island district.

Music: A Melting Pot of Genres

Headlining the festival is Irish singer-songwriter CMAT, returning to the stage with her critically acclaimed second album, ‘Crazymad For Me.’ Recognized for her unique blend of country pop and heartfelt storytelling, her presence is sure to provide an enchanting experience. Joining her is Gruff Rhys, a founding member of the Super Furry Animals, who will present his new album ‘Sadness Sets Me Free.’

In addition to these headliners, the festival features a host of other acts. Bands like Heartworms, The Bug Club, PREGOBLIN, Picture Parlour, and Bloodworm promise to energize the event with their distinctive musical styles and electrifying performances.

Culinary Experiences and Craft Beers

However, Get Together isn’t just about music. The festival is equally committed to offering unique food and drink experiences. Peddler, a popular local food market, is set to curate a selection of delectable street food. For craft beer enthusiasts, The Kelham Beer Mile, in association with Purity Brewing Co. and Kelham Island Brewery, will provide an opportunity to explore Sheffield’s burgeoning craft beer scene.

Art in Residence

Adding another dimension to the festival, award-winning Sheffield-based artist Conor Rogers has been named the event’s second artist in residence. Rogers will present exclusive new work, promising a feast for the senses and a celebration of local talent.

The festival organizer, Kieran Crosby, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event. Tickets will be available from 10 am on Friday, 19th January, inviting music lovers, food enthusiasts, and art admirers to lose themselves in a day of cultural discovery and celebration.

Arts & Entertainment Food Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

