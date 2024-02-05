German Musician Carsten Wicke Delivers Hindustani Classicism on Rudra Veena in Puducherry

On a recent evening in Puducherry, the melodic strains of the rudra veena, an ancient Indian string instrument, resonated in the air. The artist coaxing these harmonious notes from the veena was none other than Carsten Wicke, a German musician based in Kolkata and acclaimed globally as a leading contemporary exponent of the instrument. The occasion was 'Sandhiprakash: a meditative evening' concert held at Aurodhan's Krtashraya Aurodhan Garden.

Embracing the Rigidity of Hindustani Classicism

In his performance, Wicke emphatically demonstrated that the classical form, despite its perceived rigidity, could be appreciated by attentive listeners, even those who may not be familiar with the intricacies of raags. Opening the concert with Raag Bageshree, chosen specifically for its evening classification and melodious nature, Wicke performed solo due to the absence of his regular percussionist.

The Musical Journey of Carsten Wicke

Initially trained in violin and singing, Wicke's fascination with Indian music blossomed in the 1990s under the guidance of tabla maestro Pandit Anindo Chatterjee. His journey took a decisive turn when legendary Ustad Asad Ali Khan, a doyen of the Khandar bani style of rudra veena playing, became his tutor. Wicke's commitment to the instrument has also seen him work with Indian craftsmen to create rudra veena instruments, a contribution recognized by the Indian Council For Cultural Relations with an award.

Paying Tribute to the Guru

Wicke's performance at Aurodhan included a tribute to his guru through the rare raag Bhinna Shadja, a composition he learned indirectly through listening to Khan's playing. The concert was part of a series of events including a music-dance fusion experiment with a South Korean classical dancer, underscoring Wicke's dedication to preserving and sharing the rudra veena tradition.