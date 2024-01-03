en English
Arts & Entertainment

Germaine Tan Talks Privilege, Career, and Personal Life on ‘The Hot Seat’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
Germaine Tan Talks Privilege, Career, and Personal Life on ‘The Hot Seat’

In a recent candid conversation on The Hot Seat, a Mediacorp series, 27-year-old 987FM DJ Germaine Tan opened up about her affluent upbringing, personal relationships, and professional life. Germaine, the daughter of a successful businessman in the retail and electronics manufacturing sector, demonstrated a rare honesty in acknowledging her privileged background.

Embracing Privilege, Confronting Labels

Germaine’s interview, conducted at her family’s Good Class Bungalow on Jervois Hill, was an intimate exploration of the challenges that come with privilege. She addressed the label ‘nepo baby,’ a term that refers to individuals who seemingly benefit from their parents’ fame or success. Rather than shirking from such tags, Germaine acknowledged the underestimation she faces because of her family’s status.

Despite accusations of landing her job at Mediacorp due to her father’s influence, Germaine chooses to rise above such comments. She credits her success to her mentors at Mediacorp, her podcast co-hosts, and her radio co-host Avery Aloysius Yeo.

Personal Revelations and Professional Aspirations

During the interview, Germaine shared intimate details about her personal life, revealing her relationship with boyfriend, Andrew Li, the CEO of Zouk Group. She expressed optimism about their future together, even hinting at the possibility of an engagement in 2024.

Professionally, Germaine is heavily involved in The Down Low show on 987FM and co-hosts the Hush podcast with Hazelle Teo and Azura Goh. She expressed a strong desire to carve her own path and achieve personal success, irrespective of her privileged background.

Media Ventures and Future Plans

Alongside her personal and professional revelations, the interview also served as a promotional platform for Mediacorp services.

As Germaine Tan continues to navigate her journey, shrugging off labels and embracing her roots, she stands as a symbol of resilience and determination, undeterred by the shadows of privilege, confronting challenges head-on, and making strides in the media industry.

Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle Singapore
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

Arts & Entertainment

