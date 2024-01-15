Geri Horner Reflects on Stardom Amidst Hints of Spice Girls News

Former Spice Girl, Geri Horner, recently divulged the contrasting views her parents held about her venturing into show business. During her appearance on the 'Rosebud' podcast, Horner shared that her father, inspired by Hollywood's iconic child star Shirley Temple, had hopes of her following a similar trajectory, even initiating contact with an agent when she was just six years old. Conversely, her mother, wary of the dark side of fame, such as drug addiction, often cited Judy Garland's catastrophic end as a cautionary tale, expressing her reservations about pushing her daughter into stardom.

The Spice Girls Legacy

Horner also reminisced about her journey with the Spice Girls, the best-selling girl band of all time. She pondered on her decision to leave the group in 1998, and how her successful solo career unfolded thereafter. While she expressed gratitude for the group's accomplishments, she stressed that any potential reunion would need to align with her personal and professional goals.

Anticipation Builds Among Fans

Meanwhile, fellow bandmate Mel B teased an upcoming announcement involving all five original members of the Spice Girls during her appearance on 'The Today Show.' This hint has sparked excitement among fans, eager for a potential reunion or other significant news related to the band. Additionally, Mel B revealed that the Royal Mail will release Spice Girls stamps, a prestigious honor usually bestowed upon monarchs, further solidifying the band's iconic status.