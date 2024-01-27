Geri Horner and Husband Christian Horner Stir Heritage Concerns Amid Mansion Upgrade Plans

Former Spice Girl, Geri Horner, and her husband, Christian Horner, made a public appearance at The Royal Artillery Hunt Point-to-Point races at Larkhill Racecourse, near Salisbury, arriving hand-in-hand, capturing attention with their charming display of unity. Geri maintained her self-imposed fashion rule of eschewing color, wearing a sleek white padded coat, a cream quarter zip sweater, smart trousers, and brown suede boots. The ensemble was crowned with a nude knitted hat and leather gloves, presenting a winter-chic look. On the other hand, Christian displayed a more rustic aura with a wax Barbour coat, navy fleece, wellies, and a flat cap.

Ambitious Plans for a Mansion Upgrade

In addition to their public outing, the couple has been making headlines with their ambitious plans for upgrading their Grade II-listed mansion. The Horners have submitted proposals for adding a swimming pool to their historic property, an addition that would include decorative planting and a heat pump in the garden.

Heritage Concerns over Proposed Modifications

While the couple's attempts to modernize their home have been met with anticipation, they've also sparked concern among heritage experts. The proposed location of the new pool, set to be in the mansion's 18th-century vegetable garden, has raised eyebrows due to the potential for buried historical remains. The Horners' plans come under further scrutiny due to unauthorized construction on their property, including a brick wall and covered seating areas, for which no planning permission has been sought.

Home Expansion amid a Growing Family

The couple's desire to expand their home is no surprise considering their growing family. The family includes Geri's daughter Bluebell, Christian's daughter Olivia, and their son Montague. Their Grade II-listed mansion, already a symbol of status and wealth, stands to become an even more lavish family home if the Horners' current plans come to fruition.