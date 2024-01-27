Geri and Christian Horner: A Blend of Style and Home Ambition

In a blend of celebrity glamour and architectural aspiration, Geri Horner and her husband Christian Horner recently made headlines, not only for their appearance at The Royal Artillery Hunt Point-to-Point races at Larkhill Racecourse, near Salisbury, but also for their ambitious home improvement plans. The couple is known for their distinct style, and the event proved no different. Adhering to her signature style, Geri sported a white padded coat and cream quarter zip sweater, paired with smart trousers and brown suede boots. Her outfit was tastefully accessorized with a nude knitted hat and leather gloves, continuing her four-year tradition of not wearing color. Christian, on the other hand, opted for a classic country look with a wax Barbour coat, navy fleece, wellies, and a flat cap.

Unveiling Grand Home Improvement Plans

However, the couple's style choices were not the only reason they caught public attention. The Horners have submitted plans to construct a swimming pool at their Grade II-listed mansion in an attempt to enhance their lavish home. The proposed project includes a 40ft by 16ft pool, decked out with a fountain, sunbeds, and topiary. This is not their first attempt to expand their home, as they have previously sought to make additional space for their growing family, which includes Geri's daughter Bluebell, Christian's daughter Olivia, and their son Montague.

Controversy Surrounding the Proposed Project

Yet, their grand scheme has not been without controversy. Heritage experts have raised concerns about the potential for buried remains during excavation works. It has been suggested that archaeological input should be sought before proceeding further. Additionally, some unauthorized structures, such as a brick wall and covered seating areas, have been identified on the property. These developments have cast a shadow on the Horners' plans, adding a layer of complexity to their home improvement ambitions.

The Horners: Balancing Public Life and Private Ambitions

As the Horners continue to balance their public appearances with their private ambitions, it remains to be seen how this saga will unfold. The outcome of their proposed swimming pool project could have implications not just for their own home, but also for other homeowners with similar ambitions in the area. While their appearance at the Royal Artillery Hunt Point-to-Point races was a testament to their status as style icons, their home improvement plans reflect their aspiration to create a luxurious haven for their family. But with potential archaeological concerns and unauthorized structures in the mix, the journey to realize their dream might be more challenging than anticipated.