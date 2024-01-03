en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Georgia Tech Unveils Voice + Research Lab: A Deep Dive into the Human Voice

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
Georgia Tech Unveils Voice + Research Lab: A Deep Dive into the Human Voice

Georgia Tech, a leading research university, has unveiled its latest interdisciplinary research hub, the Voice + Research Lab. The initiative, steered by Andrea Jonsson, an associate professor of French at the School of Modern Languages, is set to explore the intricate and multifaceted roles of the human voice across diverse fields such as music, marketing, technology, culture, and medicine.

Unraveling the Complexities of Voice

The Voice + Research Lab’s purview extends beyond the conventional understanding of voice as a mere medium of communication. It will delve into the nuances that make voice a complex subject with implications across cultural and linguistic studies, technology, automation, medical fields, and the arts. One of the lab’s primary research areas is the intersection of voice and technology, where it examines phenomena like deep fakes, digitized voices in public spaces, and the impact of voice on social media and pop culture.

Jonsson’s own research will contribute significantly to this exploration. Her work focuses on the intimacy and vulnerability of women’s voices in French pop culture, particularly in amplified voices such as those heard in music and podcasts.

A New Perspective in Higher Education

Along with fostering groundbreaking research, the Voice + Research Lab is keen on emphasizing the importance of voice studies in higher education. It encourages students to engage with theory and critical thinking, promoting a profound understanding of how voices shape perceptions across different social and professional contexts. The lab posits that recognizing the different registers and code-switching abilities of one’s voice can significantly impact personal and professional development.

Seeking Collaborators for a Pioneering Field

Jonsson is actively seeking collaborators for the Voice + Research Lab, extending an invitation to students and faculty members to participate and contribute to this pioneering field of research. The lab’s work underscores the material and acoustic aspects of the human voice, aiming to uncover layers of identity and expression embedded within it.

In the age where technology increasingly intersects with the human experience, initiatives like the Voice + Research Lab are pivotal in understanding and navigating the complexities of human-voice-technology interactions. The lab’s work serves as a reminder of the profound roles that voice plays in our daily lives, far beyond its function as a tool for communication.

0
Arts & Entertainment Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
The British Film Institute (BFI) is issuing trigger warnings for selected classic films, including established James Bond movies, alerting audiences that they may encounter facets that reflect historical attitudes and could be considered offensive by current societal norms. The practice has been introduced on selected films featured in a John Barry seasonal retrospective, the composer
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra Cast in Reincarnation Drama 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'
3 mins ago
Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra Cast in Reincarnation Drama 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'
EXO’s Suho to Make Historical Drama Debut in 'The Crown Prince Has Disappeared'
3 mins ago
EXO’s Suho to Make Historical Drama Debut in 'The Crown Prince Has Disappeared'
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
2 mins ago
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
2 mins ago
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
2 mins ago
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Latest Headlines
World News
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
14 seconds
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
1 min
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
1 min
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
2 mins
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
2 mins
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
2 mins
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
2 mins
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
2 mins
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
2 mins
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
10 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
52 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
54 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app