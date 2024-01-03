Georgia Tech Unveils Voice + Research Lab: A Deep Dive into the Human Voice

Georgia Tech, a leading research university, has unveiled its latest interdisciplinary research hub, the Voice + Research Lab. The initiative, steered by Andrea Jonsson, an associate professor of French at the School of Modern Languages, is set to explore the intricate and multifaceted roles of the human voice across diverse fields such as music, marketing, technology, culture, and medicine.

Unraveling the Complexities of Voice

The Voice + Research Lab’s purview extends beyond the conventional understanding of voice as a mere medium of communication. It will delve into the nuances that make voice a complex subject with implications across cultural and linguistic studies, technology, automation, medical fields, and the arts. One of the lab’s primary research areas is the intersection of voice and technology, where it examines phenomena like deep fakes, digitized voices in public spaces, and the impact of voice on social media and pop culture.

Jonsson’s own research will contribute significantly to this exploration. Her work focuses on the intimacy and vulnerability of women’s voices in French pop culture, particularly in amplified voices such as those heard in music and podcasts.

A New Perspective in Higher Education

Along with fostering groundbreaking research, the Voice + Research Lab is keen on emphasizing the importance of voice studies in higher education. It encourages students to engage with theory and critical thinking, promoting a profound understanding of how voices shape perceptions across different social and professional contexts. The lab posits that recognizing the different registers and code-switching abilities of one’s voice can significantly impact personal and professional development.

Seeking Collaborators for a Pioneering Field

Jonsson is actively seeking collaborators for the Voice + Research Lab, extending an invitation to students and faculty members to participate and contribute to this pioneering field of research. The lab’s work underscores the material and acoustic aspects of the human voice, aiming to uncover layers of identity and expression embedded within it.

In the age where technology increasingly intersects with the human experience, initiatives like the Voice + Research Lab are pivotal in understanding and navigating the complexities of human-voice-technology interactions. The lab’s work serves as a reminder of the profound roles that voice plays in our daily lives, far beyond its function as a tool for communication.