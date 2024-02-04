Georgia O'Keeffe's Lesser-Known Love for Trees Unveiled in 'Rooted in Place' Exhibition

In a departure from the floral imagery she is most recognized for, a new exhibition at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum entitled 'Rooted in Place' illuminates a different facet of the renowned artist's oeuvre—her fascination with trees. The exhibition, presenting 20 selected pieces encompassing paintings, drawings, photographs, and watercolors, underscores O'Keeffe's meticulous portrayal of diverse tree species, a recurring theme during her time in New Mexico and beyond.

Unveiling the Arboreal O'Keeffe

Bess Murphy, the Luce Curator of Art and Social Practice, elaborates on the emphasis on trees as a constant motif in O'Keeffe's body of work. The exhibition features an array of tree species, from piñon and juniper to cottonwood trees native to New Mexico, banyan trees in Bermuda, redwoods in California, and palms from Antigua. The selection of works is driven by the digital catalogue raisonné of O'Keeffe's oeuvre, aiming to shed light on the artist's relationship with trees—a theme she remained devoted to, despite deteriorating eyesight.

Noteworthy Pieces in the Exhibition

The art on display includes remarkable pieces such as 'Autumn Trees, The Maple', a 1924 painting capturing the essence of fall in the depiction of a favored maple tree. Another notable inclusion is 'Stump in Red Hills', a 1940 painting that exhibits an actual juniper stump alongside the painting in the exhibition. 'Cottonwoods Near Abiquiú', a 1930 representation of the cottonwoods of the Chama Valley, is also part of the display.

Additional Highlights and Connections

The exhibition also draws attention to the juniper tree known as 'Gerald's Tree I,' named after the author Gerald Heard. O'Keeffe's 1976 charcoal sketches of redwood trees, 'Redwoods Big Sur,' created during a visit with the famed photographer Ansel Adams, are a further testament to her enduring connection with trees. The exhibition 'Rooted in Place' offers an intimate look into a lesser-known aspect of O'Keeffe's artistic journey, inviting audiences to view her work through a fresh lens.