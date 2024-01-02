Georges Simenon’s ‘The Two-Penny Bar’ Comes Alive in Persian Translation

Jahan-e Ketab Publishing House in Tehran has unveiled the Persian rendition of Belgian author Georges Simenon’s ‘The Two-Penny Bar.’ This latest addition to their ‘Neqab’ series, dedicated to detective narratives, features the well-known character Inspector Jules Maigret.

A Gritty Tale of Crime and Investigation

The novel revolves around the intriguing case of a condemned man named Lenoir. Lenoir, in his final hours, points Maigret towards a suspect at the Two-Penny Bar, setting in motion a chain of events culminating in a death by the Canal Saint-Martin. Following the trail, Maigret’s search leads him to an inn on the Seine at Morsang. Here, he stumbles upon a party that draws him into a social circle riddled with blackmail, murder, and financial misdeeds. ‘The Two-Penny Bar’ delves into the gritty dynamics of a criminal investigation, revealing the blend of diligent detective work and serendipity that often characterizes such pursuits.

Georges Simenon: A Master Storyteller

Georges Simenon, the creator of Maigret, was a prolific 20th-century writer. His vast array of works, many of which have been adapted into films, radio plays, and TV series, solidifies his place as a maestro of the written word. The unique blend of suspense, drama, and human nature in his narratives has made his works an enduring part of global literature.

Abbas Agahi: Breathing Life into Translations

The Persian translation of ‘The Two-Penny Bar’ was skillfully executed by Abbas Agahi, an 83-year-old veteran translator of French literature. With over 80 translated works under his belt, predominantly in the detective fiction genre, Agahi’s contribution to Persian literature is irrefutable. His expertise and passion for the genre are evident in his meticulous translations that mirror the essence of the original works.

The ‘Neqab’ series from Jahan-e Ketab Publishing House features a diverse range of crime, thriller, and mystery books drawn from French, English, and German literature. With the addition of ‘The Two-Penny Bar,’ the series continues to enrich the Persian literary scene with compelling narratives of crime and mystery.