George Richey's Estate Sues Showtime Over 'George & Tammy' Miniseries

The estate of George Richey, alongside his fourth wife Sheila Slaughter and their child, have initiated a legal battle against Showtime. They are seeking damages and the removal of 'George & Tammy,' a miniseries currently streaming on Paramount+. The series, premièred on December 4, 2022, is based on the memoir of Georgette Jones, the daughter of country singer Tammy Wynette and George Richey.

Violation of Non-Disclosure Agreement

The plaintiffs allege that the series is in breach of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) signed by Georgette Jones in 2015. According to the lawsuit, the series portrays Richey in a negative light, painting him as an abuser of Wynette and his previous wife. It further accuses him of contributing to Wynette's addiction to prescription painkillers and alleges financial and managerial manipulation.

Accusations of Defamation

The lawsuit argues that Showtime was aware of the NDA, which prohibits Georgette from making disparaging statements about Richey. The plaintiffs view the series as defamatory and accuse Showtime of unjustly benefiting from portraying Richey in the alleged manner. The estate, represented by Sheila Slaughter Richey, the executrix of George Richey's estate, is particularly concerned about 'unjust enrichment and tortious interference' related to Steve Zahn’s portrayal of Richey.

Implications for Showtime

At this point, Showtime has not responded to the lawsuit. The outcome of the legal proceedings could have significant repercussions for Showtime's profits from the miniseries. The case also shines a spotlight on the potential legal ramifications of adapting real-life stories, particularly when they involve contentious personal histories and pre-existing legal agreements.