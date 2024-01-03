en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

George R.R. Martin’s ‘Nine Voyages’ Shifts to Animation; WME Adds New Agent

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
George R.R. Martin’s ‘Nine Voyages’ Shifts to Animation; WME Adds New Agent

Acclaimed author George R.R. Martin has announced a format change for the ‘Nine Voyages’ project, one of the most anticipated expansions of the Game of Thrones universe. Rather than live-action, the project will now transition to animation. This revelation was part of a broader discussion about Martin’s increased involvement in animated adaptations for HBO. The shift to animation reportedly stems from budgetary constraints.

From Live-Action to Animation

Previously, ‘Nine Voyages’ was touted as a live-action prequel to the Game of Thrones series. It was slated to focus on Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake, detailing his voyages to various parts of Westeros before his appearance in House of the Dragon as Rhaenys Targaryen’s husband. However, the complexity of the seafaring narrative and the costs associated with a live-action version have necessitated the shift to animation.

Besides ‘Nine Voyages’, two other animated projects set in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire are under development. Martin disclosed that all three are yet to receive official greenlighting from HBO. Despite the uncertainty, he expressed hope that these animated projects could match the quality of other successful animated shows like Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai.

WME Welcomes a New Agent

In another development in the entertainment industry, talent agency WME welcomed a new agent to its scripted TV department. The new hire, a Chapman University graduate with valuable experience in film and television, previously served at CAA. Starting as a mailroom employee, they climbed the ladder to become an assistant, then a coordinator, and earned their stripes as an agent in 2021.

At WME, the new agent will work under the leadership of co-heads Tom Wellington and Erin Junkin. They are tasked with representing an impressive roster of TV professionals, including renowned names such as Chris Storer, Lee Sung Jin, Sharon Horgan, Tyler Perry, Seth MacFarlane, and Dick Wolf.

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, these developments underscore the importance of innovation and adaptability. Whether it’s a shift from live-action to animation for a high-profile project like ‘Nine Voyages’ or a promising new hire at a leading talent agency, the landscape is continually in flux, promising exciting times ahead.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
The British Film Institute (BFI) is issuing trigger warnings for selected classic films, including established James Bond movies, alerting audiences that they may encounter facets that reflect historical attitudes and could be considered offensive by current societal norms. The practice has been introduced on selected films featured in a John Barry seasonal retrospective, the composer
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra Cast in Reincarnation Drama 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'
2 mins ago
Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra Cast in Reincarnation Drama 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'
EXO’s Suho to Make Historical Drama Debut in 'The Crown Prince Has Disappeared'
3 mins ago
EXO’s Suho to Make Historical Drama Debut in 'The Crown Prince Has Disappeared'
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
1 min ago
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
1 min ago
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
2 mins ago
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Latest Headlines
World News
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
1 min
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
1 min
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
1 min
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
1 min
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
1 min
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
2 mins
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
2 mins
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
2 mins
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
2 mins
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
10 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
52 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
54 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app