George R.R. Martin’s ‘Nine Voyages’ Shifts to Animation; WME Adds New Agent

Acclaimed author George R.R. Martin has announced a format change for the ‘Nine Voyages’ project, one of the most anticipated expansions of the Game of Thrones universe. Rather than live-action, the project will now transition to animation. This revelation was part of a broader discussion about Martin’s increased involvement in animated adaptations for HBO. The shift to animation reportedly stems from budgetary constraints.

From Live-Action to Animation

Previously, ‘Nine Voyages’ was touted as a live-action prequel to the Game of Thrones series. It was slated to focus on Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake, detailing his voyages to various parts of Westeros before his appearance in House of the Dragon as Rhaenys Targaryen’s husband. However, the complexity of the seafaring narrative and the costs associated with a live-action version have necessitated the shift to animation.

Besides ‘Nine Voyages’, two other animated projects set in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire are under development. Martin disclosed that all three are yet to receive official greenlighting from HBO. Despite the uncertainty, he expressed hope that these animated projects could match the quality of other successful animated shows like Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai.

WME Welcomes a New Agent

In another development in the entertainment industry, talent agency WME welcomed a new agent to its scripted TV department. The new hire, a Chapman University graduate with valuable experience in film and television, previously served at CAA. Starting as a mailroom employee, they climbed the ladder to become an assistant, then a coordinator, and earned their stripes as an agent in 2021.

At WME, the new agent will work under the leadership of co-heads Tom Wellington and Erin Junkin. They are tasked with representing an impressive roster of TV professionals, including renowned names such as Chris Storer, Lee Sung Jin, Sharon Horgan, Tyler Perry, Seth MacFarlane, and Dick Wolf.

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, these developments underscore the importance of innovation and adaptability. Whether it’s a shift from live-action to animation for a high-profile project like ‘Nine Voyages’ or a promising new hire at a leading talent agency, the landscape is continually in flux, promising exciting times ahead.