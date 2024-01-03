en English
Arts & Entertainment

George R.R. Martin Teases Three Animated ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-offs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
George R.R. Martin Teases Three Animated ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-offs

George R.R. Martin, the acclaimed author behind the legendary ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ series, has whipped up a storm of anticipation with his recent announcement. On his official website, Martin revealed that three animated spin-offs set in the universe of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ are currently under development.

‘Game of Thrones’ Legacy Continues

These projects, although not yet officially greenlit, mark the potential expansion of the ‘Game of Thrones’ legacy. This news arrives on the heels of the merger between Warner and Discovery, which had previously steeped the future of several planned spin-offs in uncertainty. Initially, four animated concepts were in the pipeline, boasting significant talent, writers’ rooms, and script development. However, Martin has since confirmed that two of these projects have been shelved.

Nine Voyages: From Live Action to Animation

One of the upcoming spin-off shows, ‘Nine Voyages,’ originally planned as a live-action series, will now be animated. This decision was driven by budgetary constraints and the need to depict an expansive world through animation. ‘Nine Voyages’ will delve into the legendary journeys of the Sea Snake, a storyline first reported in 2021.

Martin’s Optimism Amid Hollywood’s Uncertainty

Martin exudes optimism about advancing with at least a couple of the animated projects. However, he also acknowledges the underlying unpredictability of Hollywood, admitting that ‘nothing is certain.’ Despite the mixed reactions to the final season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ and alongside the success of the prequel series, ‘House of the Dragon,’ the author’s announcement signals a possible resurgence and expansion of the popular franchise.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

