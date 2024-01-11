George Michael’s Legacy Lives On: Company Profits and Chart Success in 2023

In a testament to the enduring power of a musical legend, the company of the late George Michael, Nobby’s Hobbies Holding Limited, reported robust earnings for the 12-month period ending in March 2023. The company registered a pre-tax profit of £20 million, a substantial increase from the previous year’s turnover of £21.9 million. A significant portion of this income, £20.6 million, was generated from publishing, supplemented by £2.5 million in record royalties, and an additional £600,000. Despite the star’s departure from the world in 2016, his legacy continues to yield notable income and in 2023, George Michael effectively earned £55,000 per day.

‘Last Christmas’ Tops the Charts

Adding to the financial success was the remarkable achievement of Wham!’s single ‘Last Christmas.’ This iconic song, penned by George Michael and originally released in 1984, ascended to the top of the charts for the first time in the final week before Christmas. The accomplishment marked a milestone that had previously eluded the band, reaffirming their place in the annals of pop history. Wham! member Andrew Ridgeley expressed his belief that this achievement would have brought immense joy to George Michael, as chart success was a critical measure of the duo’s accomplishments during their active years.

Wham!’s Legacy Celebrated Through Documentary

The news of ‘Last Christmas’ reaching number one was merely the icing on the cake for Wham!’s legacy in 2023. A Netflix documentary released in June, commemorating Wham!’s 40th anniversary, garnered considerable attention and was well-received by fans. Including unseen material, the documentary contributed to the increased interest in the band’s music and solidified their status as pop music royalty. The duo’s legacy, skillfully celebrated through the documentary and the chart success of ‘Last Christmas,’ ensured that George Michael’s company, and by extension, his musical prowess, remained in the spotlight.