Arts & Entertainment

George Clooney: The Joy of Directing and ‘The Boys In The Boat’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
Acclaimed actor and director, George Clooney, has recently gravitated more towards the director’s chair, relishing the control and novelty it affords. His most recent venture is ‘The Boys In The Boat,’ a sports film that narrates the journey of an underdog rowing team that made it to the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

Clooney’s Evolution From Actor to Director

Clooney, known for his captivating performances in ‘ER,’ has expanded his creative horizon by delving into directing. The 62-year-old Oscar-winning star appreciates the creative process involved in crafting screenplays and building sets. Balancing multiple interests as he gracefully ages, Clooney thrives on working with individuals who share his passion for the craft.

‘The Boys In The Boat’: A Testament to Clooney’s Directorial Acumen

For ‘The Boys In The Boat,’ Clooney meticulously trained the young actors to convincingly portray Olympic rowers. The film, which is a biographical sports drama, follows the journey of the University of Washington’s rowing team as they strive to represent the U.S. at the 1936 Summer Olympics. Despite criticisms about the screenplay, the film’s performances, particularly by Joel Edgerton and Luke Slattery, have been widely praised.

Clooney’s Approach to Filmmaking: Collaboration and Positive Atmosphere

Creating a positive, collaborative atmosphere on set is a cornerstone of Clooney’s approach to filmmaking. Cast members like British actor Callum Turner and Australian actor Joel Edgerton commend Clooney’s leadership and the enjoyable environment on set. Beyond directing, Clooney’s dedication extends to political and economic activism and a fulfilling family life with human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney.

Arts & Entertainment Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

