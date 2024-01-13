George Clooney: The Director’s Chair Suits Me Better

In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Hollywood legend George Clooney revealed his affinity for directing, an avenue that allows him a heightened level of control and the pleasure of guidance. The star was promoting his latest directorial venture, ‘The Boys In The Boat,’ an inspirational sports film about an underprivileged rowing team competing in Hitler’s Olympics.

The Shift from Acting to Directing

With a remarkable career encompassing two Oscars, Clooney has smoothly navigated his transition from acting to directing and producing. Notwithstanding his prominent roles in the film industry, Clooney is equally renowned for his political and economic activism. He emphasized the importance of relishing one’s work, considering the long hours and intense labor that filmmaking entails.

Clooney’s Directorial Modus Operandi

Clooney divulged details about the rigorous training regimen that the young actors in his new film underwent to convincingly portray Olympic rowers. He expressed an affinity for collaborating with individuals who are fervently passionate about their craft. British actor Callum Turner, who stars in the film, commended Clooney for fostering an enjoyable ambiance on set, inclusive of recreational activities like basketball. Joel Edgerton, another actor from the movie, expressed admiration for Clooney’s commitment to storytelling and his efficient directing style.

Clooney’s Approach to Life and Work

Off-screen, Clooney is known for his casual attire, often seen sporting shorts reminiscent of his youthful days. He acknowledged the element of joy in his life, suggesting that people might be disappointed if he didn’t appreciate the opportunities and experiences he has been granted. As he steps behind the camera to direct ‘The Boys in The Boat,’ a film about the University of Washington rowing team’s journey to represent the U.S. at the 1936 Summer Olympics, Clooney brings his unique touch to the traditional crowd-pleaser. Despite some criticism of the screenplay and certain aspects of the film, Clooney’s classic approach continues to deliver a captivating tale.