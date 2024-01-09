George Clooney Schools Callum Turner in the Art of Old-Fashioned Kissing for ‘The Boys in the Boat’

George Clooney, the 62-year-old silver screen savant, recently shared an intriguing backstage tale from his latest cinematic endeavor, ‘The Boys in the Boat.’ In an interview with ITV’s ‘Lorraine,’ Clooney humorously recounted how he schooled his younger co-star, Callum Turner, in the art of the ‘old-fashioned’ kiss, a poignant detail aimed at preserving the authenticity of the film’s 1936 Olympic setting.

Taking a Leap Back in Time

In the quest to faithfully recreate the period, Clooney emphasized the necessity of adapting the passionate on-screen moments to the style of the era. The result was a conscious decision to steer clear of modern, tongue-inclusive kissing techniques, instead opting for a simpler, more chaste approach reminiscent of the olden days.

A Tale of Triumph and Teamwork

The movie itself is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the University of Washington’s rowing team and their awe-inspiring journey to Olympic glory. The narrative, while deeply entrenched in the past, resonates with the timeless themes of perseverance, camaraderie, and the relentless pursuit of victory. This tale’s narrative integrity was further enhanced by the director’s meticulous attention to period-specific details, including the distinctive style of the era’s romantic interludes.

Behind the Scenes: A Brotherhood Forms

Off-camera, the rapport between Clooney and Turner evolved into a partnership marked by cordiality and mutual respect. Clooney, in his characteristic easygoing style, even joked about the cost of hiring Turner and the moment he held an umbrella for him during the London screening, a gesture reminiscent of similar acts of chivalry he’s bestowed upon his wife, Amal. These shared anecdotes paint a picture of a collaborative and light-hearted atmosphere that permeated the film’s production process.

The opening shot of the movie features the River Thames, a location dear to Clooney’s heart and frequently visited with his wife. This personal connection to the film’s setting, combined with the camaraderie among the cast, adds an extra layer of depth to ‘The Boys in the Boat,’ making it a film to watch out for.