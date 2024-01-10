George Clooney: Fatherhood’s Impact on Career and Directing Choices

George Clooney, the iconic Hollywood actor and director, recently opened up about how fatherhood has influenced his career choices, particularly in the realm of directing. As a father to six-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, whom he shares with his wife, prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, George highlighted the demanding nature of directing and how it has led him to focus more on acting.

Directing vs Acting: The Balancing Act

Known for his illustrious career both in front of and behind the camera, Clooney confessed that directing is a significantly time-consuming endeavor. Balancing this with his responsibilities as a father, he humorously illustrated the reality of parenting bilingual twins who converse in French and Italian, languages unfamiliar to Clooney himself, terming the situation as a ‘disaster’.

Unwavering Passion for Art

Despite the challenges, Clooney is unrelenting in his passion for cinema. His recent project, ‘The Boys in the Boat’, a biographical drama set on water, was a testament to this as it presented unique challenges. Although the film underperformed at the box office, it was met with rave reviews from fellow actors, including Joel Edgerton who lauded Clooney’s work.

Vibrant Personal Life

On a personal note, it emerged that Clooney’s $12 million Berkshire mansion, which he shares with Amal, had been flooded. There have also been reports suggesting that the Clooneys haven’t lived in the property for years, choosing instead to split their time between the US and Italy. George, who was once renowned as a confirmed bachelor, married Amal in Venice in 2014 after the two were introduced by a mutual friend a year prior.