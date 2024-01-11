en English
AI & ML

George Carlin AI Special Sparks Controversy: Ethical Questions Raised

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
George Carlin AI Special Sparks Controversy: Ethical Questions Raised

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has stepped onto a controversial stage, as it attempts to resurrect the acerbic wit of the late comedian, George Carlin, in a newly released special on YouTube. However, the AI attempt at simulating Carlin’s style and material has not only been met with criticism from fans but has also sparked an uproar from Carlin’s daughter, Kelly Carlin, who aired her concerns on TMZ Live.

AI Comedy: A Controversial Innovation

The crux of the controversy lies in the use of AI to mimic a person’s persona and creative output, pushing the boundaries of ethical considerations surrounding consent and the respect for an original artist’s oeuvre. The special, titled ‘George Carlin: I’m Glad I’m Dead!’, was created by comedy AI Dudesy, and has since garnered over 88,300 views on YouTube. Despite its views, the AI-generated material has been largely criticized for lacking the authenticity and nuance of Carlin’s own performances.

Kelly Carlin’s Stance

Expressing her discomfort, Kelly Carlin suggests that the use of her father’s likeness and comedic voice in such a manner violates his original material and legacy. She emphasizes that “no machine can replace his genius” and has threatened legal action to protect her father’s source material from being used by AI machines in the future. This issue has put a spotlight on the unresolved legality of AI’s use of copyrighted material.

Implications for the Future

While the AI special has been branded as controversial, it also sets a worrying precedent for how the likenesses of deceased artists might be used in future. The potential undermining of their legacy and the value of their original contributions to their respective art forms is a major point of contention. This move by the AI comedy troupe Dudesy has not only resulted in a backlash from the Carlin family but also sparked a broader discussion about the ethical implications of such technology.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

