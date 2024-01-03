en English
Arts & Entertainment

General VK Singh Unveils ‘Sanskriti ke Ayaam’: A Testament to Indian Culture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
General VK Singh Unveils ‘Sanskriti ke Ayaam’: A Testament to Indian Culture

Yesterday in New Delhi, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways, General VK Singh (Retd), unveiled a significant new piece of literature. The book, entitled ‘Sanskriti ke Ayaam’, was launched during a dedicated release event. Published by the National Book Trust, the book captures the rich tapestry of Indian culture, a theme that General Singh lauded for its deep roots in spirituality and duty.

Unveiling the Spirit of Indian Culture

During the event, General Singh expressed his admiration for the book’s author, Dr. Manorama Mishra, commending her on her diligent work. He remarked on the book’s ability to encapsulate the essence of Indian culture, a sentiment echoed by other prestigious attendees. The gathering hosted distinguished figures such as BR Shankaranand, Dr RC Mishra, IPS, and professors Ravi Prakash Tekchandani and Harindra Kumar.

Re-establishing Indian Traditional Knowledge

Yuvraj Malik, the Director of the National Book Trust India, also shared his thoughts on the book’s significance. He underscored the necessity of re-establishing the Indian traditional knowledge system and the role books play as a vessel for this process. He emphasized the critical importance of documenting this knowledge to maintain India’s status as a ‘Vishwa Guru’ or world teacher.

Embracing Indian Knowledge, Tradition and Culture

‘Sanskriti ke Ayaam’ is more than just a book. It’s a meticulously researched work that encourages its readers to embrace Indian knowledge, tradition, and culture. The book is now available for purchase at National Book Trust bookstores, on its official website, and on Amazon India.

0
Arts & Entertainment Books India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

