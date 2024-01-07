en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘General Hospital’ Pays Tribute to Late Actress Jacklyn Zeman

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
‘General Hospital’ Pays Tribute to Late Actress Jacklyn Zeman

In the wake of the demise of veteran actress Jacklyn Zeman, the long-running television series ‘General Hospital’ is poised to pay homage through two special tribute episodes. Known for her enduring portrayal of the beloved character Bobbie Spencer, Zeman’s departure left a void in the heart of the show and its loyal audience. The tribute episodes, scheduled for the 10th and 11th of January, will not only unveil the death of Bobbie Spencer but also serve as a testament to Zeman’s remarkable contribution to the ABC soap opera since 1977.

Remembering Bobbie Spencer

The forthcoming episodes will witness a convergence of characters from Bobbie Spencer’s past in the fictional city of Port Charles. The ensemble will include figures like Maxie, Elizabeth, Scott, Carly, Ann, Lucy, and Lucas, each having crossed paths with the sweet-natured nurse at some point. With the promise of multiple surprises, the tribute vows to encapsulate the essence of Bobbie and the indelible mark she left on Port Charles.

A Real Farewell to Jacklyn Zeman

According to Laura Wright, who plays Carly on the show, the memorial is more than just an on-screen farewell to Bobbie. It’s a heartfelt goodbye to Zeman herself. The entire cast was present during the filming of these episodes, underlining the profound respect and affection they harbored for Zeman. Her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer in over 800 episodes had transformed her into a cherished member of the ‘General Hospital’ family.

‘General Hospital’: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling

Amid the poignant tribute, ‘General Hospital’ is also celebrating a significant milestone – its 60th anniversary. A primetime special titled ‘General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling’ is set to air on January 4. This commemorative episode will bring together cast members from the show’s illustrious past and present, sharing behind-the-scenes content, bloopers, and a special tribute to the dedicated fans who have stood by the show through the decades.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
24 seconds ago
Final Fantasy XIV Hits 30 Million Players, Announces Open Beta for Xbox Series X|S
At the recently concluded Fan Festival in Tokyo, Square Enix celebrated an impressive milestone for their MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, which has now amassed over 30 million registered players. This achievement is especially noteworthy considering the game’s initial launch in 2010, which was less than stellar, and its subsequent renaissance with the release of A
Final Fantasy XIV Hits 30 Million Players, Announces Open Beta for Xbox Series X|S
Mizoram Governor Advocates for Telugu Language Preservation at World Conference
8 mins ago
Mizoram Governor Advocates for Telugu Language Preservation at World Conference
Southampton's Cultural Beacon, The Art House, Announces Departure from Above Bar Street
8 mins ago
Southampton's Cultural Beacon, The Art House, Announces Departure from Above Bar Street
'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Episode 9: Time Vortex and Character Surprises Unveiled
2 mins ago
'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Episode 9: Time Vortex and Character Surprises Unveiled
75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmys: A Celebration of Artistic and Technical Excellence
4 mins ago
75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmys: A Celebration of Artistic and Technical Excellence
Creative Arts Emmy Awards: 'The Last of Us' Triumphs with Eight Wins
7 mins ago
Creative Arts Emmy Awards: 'The Last of Us' Triumphs with Eight Wins
Latest Headlines
World News
Louisville Cardinals Fortify Team with Transfer Portal Commitments
34 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Fortify Team with Transfer Portal Commitments
Atlanta Restaurant Jenchan's Adds Health Insurance Surcharge, Stirring Controversy and Support
35 seconds
Atlanta Restaurant Jenchan's Adds Health Insurance Surcharge, Stirring Controversy and Support
Standout Wide Receiver Antonio Meeks Commits to Louisville Cardinals
37 seconds
Standout Wide Receiver Antonio Meeks Commits to Louisville Cardinals
The Rise of Creatorpreneurs and Education-Focused Digital Content
48 seconds
The Rise of Creatorpreneurs and Education-Focused Digital Content
Louisville Cardinals Boost Recruitment Efforts with Major Transfer Commitments
49 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Boost Recruitment Efforts with Major Transfer Commitments
Thrilling Matches and Resounding Victories: A Look at Recent High School Girls' Basketball Scores
52 seconds
Thrilling Matches and Resounding Victories: A Look at Recent High School Girls' Basketball Scores
Victories, Scores and Thrills in Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games
59 seconds
Victories, Scores and Thrills in Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games
Fred Storr: Remembering York's Beloved Lollipop Man and Lifelong Railway Enthusiast
4 mins
Fred Storr: Remembering York's Beloved Lollipop Man and Lifelong Railway Enthusiast
Escalating Factionalism Creates Crisis in West Bengal's Trinamool Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
4 mins
Escalating Factionalism Creates Crisis in West Bengal's Trinamool Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
5 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
9 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
13 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app