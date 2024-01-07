‘General Hospital’ Pays Tribute to Late Actress Jacklyn Zeman

In the wake of the demise of veteran actress Jacklyn Zeman, the long-running television series ‘General Hospital’ is poised to pay homage through two special tribute episodes. Known for her enduring portrayal of the beloved character Bobbie Spencer, Zeman’s departure left a void in the heart of the show and its loyal audience. The tribute episodes, scheduled for the 10th and 11th of January, will not only unveil the death of Bobbie Spencer but also serve as a testament to Zeman’s remarkable contribution to the ABC soap opera since 1977.

Remembering Bobbie Spencer

The forthcoming episodes will witness a convergence of characters from Bobbie Spencer’s past in the fictional city of Port Charles. The ensemble will include figures like Maxie, Elizabeth, Scott, Carly, Ann, Lucy, and Lucas, each having crossed paths with the sweet-natured nurse at some point. With the promise of multiple surprises, the tribute vows to encapsulate the essence of Bobbie and the indelible mark she left on Port Charles.

A Real Farewell to Jacklyn Zeman

According to Laura Wright, who plays Carly on the show, the memorial is more than just an on-screen farewell to Bobbie. It’s a heartfelt goodbye to Zeman herself. The entire cast was present during the filming of these episodes, underlining the profound respect and affection they harbored for Zeman. Her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer in over 800 episodes had transformed her into a cherished member of the ‘General Hospital’ family.

‘General Hospital’: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling

Amid the poignant tribute, ‘General Hospital’ is also celebrating a significant milestone – its 60th anniversary. A primetime special titled ‘General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling’ is set to air on January 4. This commemorative episode will bring together cast members from the show’s illustrious past and present, sharing behind-the-scenes content, bloopers, and a special tribute to the dedicated fans who have stood by the show through the decades.