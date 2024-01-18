Gene Simmons Announces First Solo Show Post-KISS: A New Journey Begins

After the conclusion of the iconic rock band KISS' farewell tour, bassist and co-lead singer Gene Simmons, renowned for his on-stage persona "The Demon," is preparing for his first solo show. This announcement comes as the final curtain draws on KISS' "End of the Road" tour, which has been ongoing since 2019. While the end of this tour signifies the close of an era for KISS and their legion of fans, Simmons' announcement indicates that he is far from hanging up his boots.

Advertisment

Simmons: The Solo Act

Simmons is set to perform his first solo show post-KISS at the Summer Breeze Festival in São Paulo, Brazil, on April 26. This performance will mark his return to the stage after KISS' long-running farewell tour. With his solo act, the Gene Simmons Band, he is scheduled to headline the festival, which also features performances from renowned bands such as Mr Big, Sebastian Bach, Mercyful Fate, Anthrax, and Killswitch Engage. Simmons' band, who have played with other well-known rock legends, will bring to life a setlist combining Simmons-penned KISS material and deep cuts, offering fans a more intimate setting.

Continuing the KISS Legacy

Advertisment

Simmons' solo show signifies the first post-KISS activity from any of the remaining band members. It suggests that Simmons might take his solo act on the road, providing an outlet for KISS' music until the anticipated launch of the avatar version of the band in 2027. This possibility generates excitement among rock music enthusiasts and KISS fans, eager to see what the future holds for Simmons' music career.

A New Era for Gene Simmons

The announcement of Simmons' solo show underscores his intent to continue his musical journey, even as KISS concludes their touring career. The details of the solo show, such as whether it will lead to a solo tour, remain undisclosed. Nevertheless, the news has sparked enthusiasm among rock music lovers and KISS fans worldwide, keeping them on their toes about Simmons' future musical endeavors.