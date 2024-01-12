en English
Arts & Entertainment

Gemma Arterton Returns as Sophie Straw in ‘Funny Woman’ Series 2

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
Gemma Arterton Returns as Sophie Straw in ‘Funny Woman’ Series 2

Production is now underway for the second series of Sky’s hit comedy-drama, ‘Funny Woman’, with Gemma Arterton reprising her role as Sophie Straw, a stand-up comedian grappling with the realities of the 1960s entertainment industry. The forthcoming series, comprising four episodes, introduces fresh faces Tim Key, Roisin Conaty, Steve Zissi, Marcus Rutherford, and Gemma Whelan, while also accommodating returning talents such as Arsher Ali, David Threlfall, and Rosie Cavaliero.

Adapting ‘Funny Girl’

The narrative, masterfully adapted from Nick Hornby’s novel ‘Funny Girl’ by Morwenna Banks, traces Sophie’s journey as she oscillates between the crest and trough of her career. She rides the wave of success as a beloved TV comedy star, but also endures lows encompassing personal and professional misfortunes.

Triumph Amidst Turmoil

Despite stumbling blocks like a botched sitcom, a concealed family secret, and a convoluted romance, Sophie manages to find success in a film and is even lured by a Hollywood offer. However, she opts to return to London with the intention of crafting a new show that mirrors her real life and challenges antiquated cultural norms.

The Undisclosed Roles

The parts to be played by the new cast members in the series, scheduled to broadcast later this year, remain shrouded in secrecy. The show is currently being filmed in Liverpool and various other locations in North West England.

The intriguing storyline, coupled with the sterling performances, makes ‘Funny Woman’ a series to look forward to. Arterton’s comeback as Sophie Straw and the series’ debut on Sky Max and NOW streaming services in 2024, adds to the anticipation.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents



