en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Gaza 2024: A Mural of Resilience Amidst Devastation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Gaza 2024: A Mural of Resilience Amidst Devastation

Amal Abu Al-Sabah, a 26-year-old artist from Gaza, is turning devastation into a symbol of resilience. On the skeletal remains of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombings in Rafah, she is painting a potent mural titled “Gaza 2024.” This work of art stands as an evocative testament to the Palestinian people’s tragedy and resistance during Israel’s military offensive.

Art Amidst Ruins

The conflict, sparked by a Hamas attack on October 7, has led to the death of more than 22,100 Palestinians and injuries to over 57,000. Many of the victims are children and women. The Health Ministry of Gaza reports that approximately 7,000 people might still be trapped under the rubble. Amidst this grim reality, Abu Al-Sabah’s mural becomes a beacon of hope, portraying the relentless spirit of the Palestinian people.

Symbolizing the Struggle

The mural showcases Palestinians raising the fallen walls of a building, set against the backdrop of Israeli soldiers and tanks. This stark depiction is contrasted by a vibrant figure wearing the kufiya, a scarf symbolizing the Palestinian cause. The artist’s use of vivid colors against the bleak backdrop underscores the resilience and perseverance of the Palestinians amidst the harsh realities they face.

Art as a Voice

Despite losing her home and witnessing the disruption of her artistic career, Abu Al-Sabah remains steadfast in her mission to use her art to voice the resilience of her people. Her work is a direct response to the devastation faced by the people of Gaza, where nearly 85 percent of the population has been displaced due to the ongoing conflict. Through her art, Abu Al-Sabah not only depicts the plight of her people but also their unwavering hope for a better future.

0
Arts & Entertainment Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cardwell Beach Launches Redesigned Website for Peavey Electronics

By BNN Correspondents

The Voice UK 2023 Winners Jenna Cole and Olivia Irwin Continue to Busk in Newcastle

By Rizwan Shah

Ian Ansell: The Gaming Visionary Behind Warhammer Passes Away

By Salman Khan

Antonio Banderas on Talent Hunt for Two Broadway-Style Musicals

By BNN Correspondents

Budapest Circus Festival: A Global Celebration of Circus Arts ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 5 mins
Budapest Circus Festival: A Global Celebration of Circus Arts ...
heart comment 0
Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers’ Allegations of Epstein Association

By Bijay Laxmi

Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers' Allegations of Epstein Association
Nigerian Artist Bloody Civilian Declines Wedding Performance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Artist Bloody Civilian Declines Wedding Performance
Bristol’s Art Deco Cinema Retains ACV Status Amidst Legal Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Bristol's Art Deco Cinema Retains ACV Status Amidst Legal Challenges
Arley Hall: A Shared Stage for ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Fool Me Once’

By BNN Correspondents

Arley Hall: A Shared Stage for 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Fool Me Once'
Latest Headlines
World News
Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate Seat
26 seconds
Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate Seat
British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week
35 seconds
British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week
Coyle vs Williams: Undefeated Middleweights Set for High-Stakes Showdown
50 seconds
Coyle vs Williams: Undefeated Middleweights Set for High-Stakes Showdown
Bangladesh High Court Intervenes in Election Duties, Mandatory Voting for Government Beneficiaries Proposed
1 min
Bangladesh High Court Intervenes in Election Duties, Mandatory Voting for Government Beneficiaries Proposed
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
2 mins
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
2 mins
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
2 mins
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
2 mins
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
60 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app