Gayle King: From Oprah’s Friend to a Force in Media

Television personality Gayle King, hailing from Chevy Chase, Maryland, has successfully transitioned from being known as the close friend of media mogul Oprah Winfrey to being a respected figure in the media industry. King’s inquisitive nature, which was evident from her childhood, has been a cornerstone in her journalistic journey, leading her to her current roles as a co-host of CBS Mornings, the host of CNN’s new show ‘King Charles’, and an editor at large for Oprah Daily.

From a Friend to a Force in Media

King’s journey in the media industry began alongside Oprah Winfrey, whom she met while both were working in local news in Baltimore in 1976. However, with her charismatic personality, bold fashion sense, and ease in conversing with celebrities, King has managed to carve out a unique space for herself, apart from her association with Winfrey. Her personal anecdotes, such as her love for icing and her persistent usage of iPods, further endear her to the audience, making her relatable.

Impressive Debut of ‘King Charles’

‘King Charles’, the new CNN weekly program hosted by Gayle King and Charles Barkley, made its debut on Nov 29, during the 10 PM hour. The premiere attracted 501,000 viewers, including 139,000 from the key 25-54 demographic, marking a successful start. Despite facing stiff competition, the show has averaged 473,000 total viewers and 121,000 adults 25-54 across its first three weeks. Interestingly, the program has outperformed King’s guest appearance on a popular basketball studio show.

Positive Shift in Time Slot

Following the initial success, the program was moved to the 9 PM slot on Dec 6, showing a consistent edge over MSNBC in the crucial 25-54 demographic. This shift in timing has seemingly worked in its favour, further solidifying King’s stature in the industry.