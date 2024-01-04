en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Gayle King: From Oprah’s Friend to a Force in Media

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Gayle King: From Oprah’s Friend to a Force in Media

Television personality Gayle King, hailing from Chevy Chase, Maryland, has successfully transitioned from being known as the close friend of media mogul Oprah Winfrey to being a respected figure in the media industry. King’s inquisitive nature, which was evident from her childhood, has been a cornerstone in her journalistic journey, leading her to her current roles as a co-host of CBS Mornings, the host of CNN’s new show ‘King Charles’, and an editor at large for Oprah Daily.

From a Friend to a Force in Media

King’s journey in the media industry began alongside Oprah Winfrey, whom she met while both were working in local news in Baltimore in 1976. However, with her charismatic personality, bold fashion sense, and ease in conversing with celebrities, King has managed to carve out a unique space for herself, apart from her association with Winfrey. Her personal anecdotes, such as her love for icing and her persistent usage of iPods, further endear her to the audience, making her relatable.

Impressive Debut of ‘King Charles’

‘King Charles’, the new CNN weekly program hosted by Gayle King and Charles Barkley, made its debut on Nov 29, during the 10 PM hour. The premiere attracted 501,000 viewers, including 139,000 from the key 25-54 demographic, marking a successful start. Despite facing stiff competition, the show has averaged 473,000 total viewers and 121,000 adults 25-54 across its first three weeks. Interestingly, the program has outperformed King’s guest appearance on a popular basketball studio show.

Positive Shift in Time Slot

Following the initial success, the program was moved to the 9 PM slot on Dec 6, showing a consistent edge over MSNBC in the crucial 25-54 demographic. This shift in timing has seemingly worked in its favour, further solidifying King’s stature in the industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
'The Man Who Laughs': The Iconic Film Behind the Joker's Grin Enters Public Domain
The iconic 1928 silent film, ‘The Man Who Laughs’, directed by visionary Paul Leni, has officially entered the public domain in the United States. The film, based on Victor Hugo’s novel, narrates the tragic life of Gwynplaine, a nobleman’s son, portrayed with poignancy by Conrad Veidt. As a child, Gwynplaine was mutilated, left with a
'The Man Who Laughs': The Iconic Film Behind the Joker's Grin Enters Public Domain
13-Year-Old Boy First to Complete Classic Tetris Game, Shatters AI Record
11 mins ago
13-Year-Old Boy First to Complete Classic Tetris Game, Shatters AI Record
Britney Spears Denounces Return to Music, Reveals Ghostwriting Role
12 mins ago
Britney Spears Denounces Return to Music, Reveals Ghostwriting Role
Epic Games Offers 'A Plague Tale: Requiem' for Free for a Limited Time
6 mins ago
Epic Games Offers 'A Plague Tale: Requiem' for Free for a Limited Time
Shadow Ace Shines on 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League'
7 mins ago
Shadow Ace Shines on 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League'
America Ferrera Addresses Controversy Surrounding Barbie Monologue
8 mins ago
America Ferrera Addresses Controversy Surrounding Barbie Monologue
Latest Headlines
World News
NHL's Claude Giroux Sharpens Faceoff Skills, Learning from the Best
29 seconds
NHL's Claude Giroux Sharpens Faceoff Skills, Learning from the Best
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
1 min
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
2 mins
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
2 mins
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges
2 mins
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges
Callaway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Irons
2 mins
Callaway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Irons
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
3 mins
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
3 mins
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
3 mins
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app