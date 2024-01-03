Gavin Creel’s ‘Walk on Through’ to Debut at MCC Theater

On January 6, MCC Theater, a key player in the Off-Broadway nonprofit arena, will stage an exclusive performance of ‘Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice.’ The show, crafted and performed by Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, is currently enjoying an extended run at the theater and will conclude on January 7, 2024.

‘Walk on Through’: A New Lens on Art

Originally commissioned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, ‘Walk on Through’ is set to make its Off-Broadway debut at MCC Theater. The show features 16 original songs, each one inspired by a different piece from The Met’s collection. The songs, imbued with a pop sensibility, encapsulate Creel’s reactions to his inaugural visits to the museum. They serve a dual purpose: offering Creel a means to process personal trials through the prism of centuries of art, and providing audiences a fresh perspective on shared humanity and the world.

A Unique Off-Broadway Experience

Directed by Linda Goodrich, ‘Walk on Through’ breaks the fourth wall, reaching audiences with its insights with a certain urgency and grace. The performance on January 6 will include an encore of songs by Gavin and the Band for all audience members. Furthermore, ticket holders who have purchased tickets valued above $199 will receive a complimentary glass of champagne and have the opportunity to meet and greet Gavin Creel, complete with a photo opportunity.

MCC Theater: A Platform for Socially Relevant Theater

MCC Theater is renowned for producing plays and musicals that address personal and societal issues. In addition to staging impactful productions, the theater is dedicated to nurturing new theater talent through various educational initiatives. In its forthcoming season, MCC Theater is set to premiere other productions such as ‘The Connector’ and ‘The Lonely Few,’ and host the 23rd Edition of Uncensored.