en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Gaten Matarazzo’s Evolution: ‘Stranger Things’ Teen Transitions into Mature Roles

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
Gaten Matarazzo’s Evolution: ‘Stranger Things’ Teen Transitions into Mature Roles

As filming for the final season of the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ continues, Gaten Matarazzo, known for his portrayal of the character Dustin Henderson, has been spotted on set, appearing significantly more mature than his iconic teenage role. The 21-year-old actor was seen in Georgia, sporting a Hellfire Club shirt—a crucial item in the series’ narrative—near a grave for the character Eddie Munson, who tragically passed away in the previous season.

Matarazzo’s Growth and Character Evolution

A stark contrast from the show’s debut in 2016, Matarazzo, along with the rest of the cast, has visibly aged, leading to speculation about how the final season will address the characters’ older appearances. The uncertainty surrounding a potential time jump or a continuation of the narrative from where season 4 concluded adds an extra layer of intrigue to the already highly anticipated final season.

The scene in which Matarazzo was spotted is expected to be emotionally charged, reflecting the close bond between Dustin and Eddie. The death of Eddie, a popular character, and the subsequent emotional toll on the remaining characters, promises to deliver a poignant farewell to fans as the series draws to an end.

Life Beyond ‘Stranger Things’

Beyond ‘Stranger Things,’ Matarazzo has been diversifying his portfolio. He has had roles in films such as ‘Honor Society,’ Broadway productions like ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and ‘Sweeney Todd,’ and even served as the host and executive producer of the Netflix series ‘Prank Encounters.’ The actor’s future projects post-‘Stranger Things’ are yet to be announced, but it is expected that he will transition to more adult roles as his career progresses, signaling the end of an era and the start of a new chapter in Matarazzo’s career.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
24 mins ago
Dominican Artist Ridge Hits New Career High with Latest Single
Dominican artist and producer Ridge has aced the music charts yet again with his latest single, ‘She Want That Ah‘, featuring up-and-coming talent, Money Shaun. The song, a unique blend of bouyon, zouk, soca, trap, and reggae, has effortlessly climbed its way to the number 2 spot on the worldwide soca charts. A Musical Journey
Dominican Artist Ridge Hits New Career High with Latest Single
Queen Elizabeth II's Final Act of Duty Revealed in New Biography
36 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth II's Final Act of Duty Revealed in New Biography
The Witcher 3 Set for a Modding Revolution with CD Projekt Red's 'Quest Editor'
36 mins ago
The Witcher 3 Set for a Modding Revolution with CD Projekt Red's 'Quest Editor'
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: A Modern Adaptation with Respect to the Original
27 mins ago
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: A Modern Adaptation with Respect to the Original
Massive Attack Reaffirms Boycott of Israel, Donates Profits to Gaza and West Bank
33 mins ago
Massive Attack Reaffirms Boycott of Israel, Donates Profits to Gaza and West Bank
Yasiin Bey on Drake's Music and Honoring MF DOOM
35 mins ago
Yasiin Bey on Drake's Music and Honoring MF DOOM
Latest Headlines
World News
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
5 seconds
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
11 seconds
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
4 mins
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
5 mins
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
5 mins
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
6 mins
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
7 mins
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
11 mins
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
15 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
48 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app