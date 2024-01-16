Gary Puckett and The Union Gap to Perform Classic Hits at Niswonger Performing Arts Center

On Friday, February 2, iconic rock band Gary Puckett and The Union Gap will take center stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Known for their enduring hits from the 1960s, such as 'Young Girl', 'Lady Willpower', and 'Over You', the group's performance is eagerly awaited by ardent fans who appreciate classic music.

Reliving the Classics

The band's upcoming show is expected to be a nostalgic trip through their esteemed discography. These timeless hits have not only imprinted the band's name in the annals of music history but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of their followers. Fans are thus gearing up to experience the band's unique sound in a live setting, bringing to life the melodies that have become a part of their lives.

Niswonger Performing Arts Center: A Hub for Quality Shows

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert is heralded for its unwavering commitment to high-standard performances. The addition of Gary Puckett and The Union Gap to their lineup underscores this reputation, promising an unforgettable evening of music. The center believes in making remarkable performances accessible to all, demonstrated by its affordable ticket pricing starting at $19.

Affordable Entertainment for the Community

Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director, expressed enthusiasm about bringing the group to the community. According to Thompson, the evening is set to offer not just an entertaining performance but also an affordable one. Tickets for the event are available at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or can be purchased by phone or online at vanwertlive.com. As music lovers anticipate an evening suffused with classic rock and nostalgia, the stage is set for Gary Puckett and The Union Gap to deliver a memorable performance.