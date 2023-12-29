en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Gary Oldman Critiques His ‘Harry Potter’ Performance: A Reflective Perspective

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:15 am EST
Gary Oldman Critiques His ‘Harry Potter’ Performance: A Reflective Perspective

Acclaimed actor Gary Oldman recently shared his critical assessment of his own performance as Sirius Black in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series on Josh Horowitz’s podcast, ‘Happy Sad Confused’. The 65-year-old actor, despite being celebrated for his role in the franchise, described his portrayal as ‘mediocre’ and suggested that his approach to the character might have been different had he read J.K. Rowling’s books before filming.

Meticulous Reflections on ‘Harry Potter’

Oldman’s involvement in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise began with the third film, ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’, and spanned ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’, with a final cameo in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’. His portrayal of Sirius Black, a complex character with a troubled past, has been well-loved by fans. However, Oldman, in his recent self-critique, seems to hold himself to a higher standard, reflecting his commitment to his craft.

Impact of Franchises on Personal Life

Despite his self-critique, Oldman did acknowledge the significant impact the ‘Harry Potter’ series and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy had on his personal life. In a conversation with Drew Barrymore, Oldman shared how the success of these franchises allowed him to work less while earning more. This provided him the freedom to spend valuable time with his children after becoming a single father in 2000. He highlighted the sacrifices he made for his family, including frequent commutes between London and Los Angeles during the filming of the ‘Dark Knight’ films.

A Life in Acting: Gary Oldman’s Journey

Oldman’s critique of his performance as Sirius Black is not an isolated instance. Often seen as one of the greatest actors of his generation, the Oscar-winning star is known for his meticulous approach to his roles. Whether it’s his portrayal of Dracula in ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ or his more recent appearance in the Apple TV+ series ‘Slow Horses’, Oldman consistently brings a unique depth to his characters. His self-reflection on his ‘Harry Potter’ role reflects his constant pursuit for improvement and his unwavering dedication to acting.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop: Networks Set for Global Broadcast

By BNN Correspondents

Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve 2024: A Puerto Rican Fiesta

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Alanis Morissette and Souleye: A Marriage Rooted in Music and Spirituality

By BNN Correspondents

Dua Lipa Reflects on Her 'Deeply Meaningful' India Trip and Personal Growth

By BNN Correspondents

John Legend's Surprising Birthday Duet with 50 Cent Stirs Diverse Resp ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 26 mins
John Legend's Surprising Birthday Duet with 50 Cent Stirs Diverse Resp ...
heart comment 0
JChameleone’s PANYC2023 Performance: A Testament to Resilience and Artistry

By BNN Correspondents

JChameleone's PANYC2023 Performance: A Testament to Resilience and Artistry
Resilience Amid Challenges: U.S. Entertainment Industry’s Triumph in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Resilience Amid Challenges: U.S. Entertainment Industry's Triumph in 2023
Celest Chong Returns Home: A Retrospective on Her Journey in Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Celest Chong Returns Home: A Retrospective on Her Journey in Entertainment
Embark Studios’ The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features

By Salman Khan

Embark Studios' The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
6 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
9 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
16 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
16 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
23 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
24 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
26 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
37 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
59 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app