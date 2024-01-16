Garth Brooks' Nashville Bar Controversy: A Tale of Beer Brands and Inclusivity

In June 2023, the country music world was thrown into a whirlwind of controversy when legendary star Garth Brooks announced the beer lineup for his new Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places. His declaration that the bar would offer 'every brand of beer' ignited a firestorm, as it implied an inclusion of Bud Light — a brand that had recently sparked backlash due to its advertising campaign.

Advertisment

Beer Brand Backlash

In April 2023, Bud Light had launched an advertising campaign featuring transgender TikTok celebrity Dylan Mulvaney. The campaign received a mixed response, with widespread negative reactions including boycotts and even threats. Some critics interpreted Brooks' announcement as a tacit endorsement of Bud Light and its controversial campaign, leading to a surge of social media outrage.

Brooks' Stance on Diversity and Inclusivity

Advertisment

Responding to the outcry, Brooks clarified his stance on inclusivity and diversity. His bar, he said, would welcome all, reflecting the values of diversity and inclusiveness that he personally holds. The choice of beer brands served at Friends in Low Places, he emphasized, would be customer-driven. Furthermore, he made a strong call for civility among patrons, urging them to respect differing opinions and choices.

Uproar Cools Down as Bar Opens

In the wake of the initial uproar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk opened its doors in November 2023. The controversy surrounding the beer selection largely cooled down, but some negative feedback persisted — primarily focused on the bar's music selection rather than the beverages offered. Since his clarifying statement in June, Brooks has not offered further commentary on the beer brand issue.