Garrett Morris Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on 87th Birthday

In a poignant celebration of art and longevity, veteran actor Garrett Morris was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This memorable event took place in Los Angeles on February 1st, his 87th birthday, marking an important milestone in his illustrious career. Known for his work on Saturday Night Live and a myriad of television shows, Morris's recognition comes as a testament to his enduring contribution to the entertainment industry.

Appreciation for a Positive Attitude

Among the highlights of the ceremony was an emotional speech delivered by Jennifer Coolidge, Morris's co-star from the sitcom 2 Broke Girls. In her heartfelt tribute, Coolidge praised Morris for his gratitude and positive attitude on set. She shared how Morris's appreciation for every moment helped her overcome her own jaded perspective. In her words, Morris was not just a colleague but an extraordinary person and a true gentleman.

An Illustrious Career

Morris, a Juilliard School of Music trained artist and former member of the Harry Belafonte singers, has enjoyed a substantial acting career. His versatility has seen him assume roles in musicals, TV comedies, and series. His body of work includes notable appearances in The Jamie Foxx Show, Family Guy, Martin, This Is Us, Scandal, All Of Us, and Shameless. His talent and dedication to his craft have made him a beloved figure in the industry.

A Reunion and a Birthday Song

The ceremony was not just about honoring Morris, but also served as a reunion for the cast of Martin. Tichina Arnold led the gathering in a heartfelt rendition of a birthday song for Morris. Arnold also commended Morris for his beautiful spirit, professionalism, and the stories he shared about his perseverance in the industry. This celebration of Morris's 87th birthday, his career, and his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was indeed a fitting tribute to a true legend of the screen.