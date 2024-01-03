Gardens Magic Concert Series 2024: A Symphony of Music, Lights, and Nature

The Gardens Magic Concert Series, a beloved annual event, is primed to return to the Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekakaka in 2024. The series offers an assortment of free, family-friendly events, promising wholesome entertainment for all attendees. The festivities include a free concert that commences every week from Tuesday to Sunday, giving music lovers something to look forward to. To accommodate unforeseen changes in weather, Mondays have been designated as rain-days.

A Celebration of Music and Talent

The concerts begin with a solo warm-up act at 7 pm, setting the stage for the main performance, which unfurls at 8 pm. The artist lineup is a vibrant mix of talent, featuring Tom Knowles, La Wellington Tipica, Adriana Calabrese, and Barry Holt. These artists cover an eclectic range of genres, from the soulful rhythms of reggae and the passionate beats of tango to the soothing notes of jazz and classical guitar.

Lighting Up the Night

Supplementing the musical feast is the Light Display by MJF Lighting, a self-guided tour available after sunset. This spectacle transforms the garden into a magical landscape, illuminating the night with enchanting light patterns and designs.

Engaging Activities for Kids

Not to be overlooked are the Kids Garden Trail and Kids Explorer Days. These interactive activities offer a blend of education and fun, allowing children to discover local flora and fauna and indulge in rock painting. The venues are designed to be accessible, ensuring that all attendees, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy the event to its fullest. Accessible toilets have been provided, reinforcing the event’s commitment to inclusivity.

The Gardens Magic Concert Series is a testament to the rich cultural and artistic landscape of Wellington. With its diverse lineup of artists, stunning light displays, and engaging activities for children, the event is a celebration of community, talent, and the enchanting beauty of the Botanic Garden ki Paekakaka.