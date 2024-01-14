Garde Arts Center’s Phil Michalowski Named Connecticut Arts Hero

In a testament to his enduring dedication and vital contributions to Connecticut’s artistic landscape, Phil Michalowski, a stalwart supporter and board member of the Garde Arts Center, has been conferred with the honor of a Connecticut Arts Hero. The prestigious award, presented by the Connecticut Office of the Arts, is a recognition of Michalowski’s significant and lasting contributions to the state’s arts scene. The accolade will be officially bestowed upon him, along with eight other distinguished recipients, at a ceremony scheduled for January 24 at Infinity Hall in Hartford.

Selfless Service to the Arts

Michalowski, now retired from his profession as a municipal planner and development administrator, first started volunteering with the Garde in 1990. Over the subsequent decades, he has been instrumental in securing funding and navigating the development of the performing arts center. Despite not being an artist himself, Michalowski is a devoted art admirer who frequently attends various arts events throughout New London, a city he’s called home for over half a century.

A Strategic Steward

Renowned for his proficiency in dealing with government officials and efficiently handling large private/public funded projects, Michalowski is currently steering the next phase of the Garde’s development. His expertise extends beyond the confines of his professional career, reflecting his passion for the arts and an unwavering commitment to its advancement.

Modesty and Dedication

Steve Sigel, the Garde’s Executive Director, has lauded Michalowski’s passion and humility. Notably, Michalowski’s modesty manifests in his reluctance to accept complimentary tickets, stemming from his belief in supporting the arts financially. This commitment to community extends further, as he tirelessly encourages people to volunteer on boards and committees of nonprofit organizations, thereby enriching both their personal lives and the community at large.