Gangs of London Rivals 'Peaky Blinders' for Television Supremacy

As the power dynamics of London's criminal underworld play out on screen, Gangs of London, a television series derived from a video game franchise, has been emerging as a formidable competitor to the popular show Peaky Blinders. Launched in 2020, the series has swiftly amassed a fan base, with some enthusiasts asserting it to be superior to Peaky Blinders. The narrative, set in the heart of the city's illicit operations, brings to life the fierce power struggles among criminal factions battling for supremacy.

'Gangs of London' Outshines 'Peaky Blinders'

The first season's success laid the groundwork for the second season, which aired in 2022 and was met with rave reviews. Some viewers went as far as to label it the 'best show ever.' Michelle Fairley, one of the series' key actors, hinted in a conversation with LADbible that the violence of the second season would be significantly amplified. Fans of the series have more to anticipate, as Sky has greenlit a third season, ensuring the gritty crime drama will persist in gripping audiences with its high-stakes narratives and visceral action scenes.

Training the Future Stars

Meanwhile, in an exciting development, a new BBC Two series titled Bring the Drama will feature eight budding stars being coached in screen acting by renowned casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry. Hendry's prominent work includes shows like Gangs of London. The selected aspirants will have the opportunity to step onto the sets of dramas including Peaky Blinders, EastEnders, and Silent Witness to recreate scenes, facing the genuine scripts, cameras, and time pressures that professional actors confront. Following the process, Hendry will handpick three actors deemed ready for the industry, presenting their showreel at a major showcase for agents.

Real-life Gang Activities in London

While fictional gang rivalries play out on screen, real-life gang activities continue to make headlines in London. Four men were recently convicted for the murders of two rappers in a gang-related vendetta assault in Ilford, east London. The victims were members of opposition gangs, and the assailants were captured on CCTV cameras. The attack was believed to be a retribution for the killing of one of the attacker's brothers in 2019. The culprits had a history of prior convictions for drug offenses and weapon possession.