en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Game of Thrones Universe Expands: ‘Sea Snake’ Spinoff to Be Animated

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
Game of Thrones Universe Expands: ‘Sea Snake’ Spinoff to Be Animated

Expanding the boundaries of the Game of Thrones universe, HBO is in the process of developing several spinoff series. One of the most anticipated amongst these is the ‘Sea Snake’ spinoff, also known as ‘9 Voyages.’ The series is based on the epic adventures of the legendary Westerosi seafarer, Corlys Velaryon, as he sails to uncharted territories of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world, including the mysterious city of Asshai. In a recent blog post, Martin announced that ‘Sea Snake’ has transitioned from a live-action series to an animated one, attributing this change to budgetary constraints associated with the expansive maritime narrative. This shift to animation is perceived as a strategic move to vividly portray the diverse locations and grand scale of the Sea Snake’s voyages.

Advent of Animation in the Game of Thrones Universe

Among the multiple Game of Thrones spinoffs in the pipeline, ‘Sea Snake’ is the furthest along in development. It’s transition into an animated series underscores the flexibility of the animation format in accommodating an expansive narrative and diverse locations without compromising on budgetary considerations.

Despite the shelving of the ‘Flea Bottom’ spinoff, which was to explore the lives of the poorest inhabitants of King’s Landing’s infamous district, the ‘10,000 Ships’ project remains in active development. This series chronicles the journey of Princess Nymeria and the Rhoynar people to Dorne, weaving a tale of resilience and survival.

Game of Thrones Franchise: A Legacy in the Making

While many Game of Thrones spinoff concepts have not advanced beyond the discussion stage, Martin’s updates hint at the potential of new series cropping up in the future. The expansion of the Game of Thrones universe through these spinoffs echoes the sentiment of the Iron Islanders from the original series: ‘What is dead may never die, but rises again harder and stronger.’

The Future of the Game of Thrones Universe

Despite no official green light for any of the animated projects, the Game of Thrones universe continues to evolve. With the forthcoming second season of ‘House of the Dragon,’ a Jon Snow sequel series in the works, and the continuous development of other spinoffs, the world of Westeros and beyond is far from fading into obscurity.

The shift to animation for ‘9 Voyages’ signifies a new chapter in the franchise’s evolution, offering fans a fresh way to explore the intricate world of Game of Thrones. As the Game of Thrones universe expands, so does the anticipation for new narratives imbued with the same elements of fantasy, intrigue, and grandeur that made the original series a global phenomenon.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Disneyland's Theatrical Venues Face Uncertain Future After Show Closures

By BNN Correspondents

Disney Resort's Theatres Soon To Be Without Shows: What's Next?

By BNN Correspondents

Ryan Thomas Beams with Pride as Daughter Scarlett Showcases Singing Talent

By BNN Correspondents

Antonio Banderas Unveils New Godspell Album and Announces Upcoming Theater Projects

By BNN Correspondents

NBC's 'La Brea' Gears Up for an Explosive Season 3: Survival Amid Chao ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
NBC's 'La Brea' Gears Up for an Explosive Season 3: Survival Amid Chao ...
heart comment 0
Unexpected Profanity on ‘The One Show’ Sparks Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Unexpected Profanity on 'The One Show' Sparks Controversy
Broadway’s ‘Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All’: A Star-Studded Adaptation with Mixed Reviews

By BNN Correspondents

Broadway's 'Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All': A Star-Studded Adaptation with Mixed Reviews
Harry Connick, Jr. Joins Tony’s DiNapoli ‘Wall of Fame’, Lisa Kron’s ‘Well’ Opens on Broadway

By BNN Correspondents

Harry Connick, Jr. Joins Tony's DiNapoli 'Wall of Fame', Lisa Kron's 'Well' Opens on Broadway
Liam Gallagher and John Squire Unite For Joint Album; First Single Drops Soon

By BNN Correspondents

Liam Gallagher and John Squire Unite For Joint Album; First Single Drops Soon
Latest Headlines
World News
Herbstreit Advocates for Rose Bowl as Permanent CFP Championship Host
13 seconds
Herbstreit Advocates for Rose Bowl as Permanent CFP Championship Host
Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project
18 seconds
Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project
Intensity Therapeutics' Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment
20 seconds
Intensity Therapeutics' Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment
FIFA Probing Paul Pogba's Record-breaking Transfer amid Doping Allegations
34 seconds
FIFA Probing Paul Pogba's Record-breaking Transfer amid Doping Allegations
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc Stock: A Steady Hold Amidst Price Target Increase
35 seconds
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc Stock: A Steady Hold Amidst Price Target Increase
New York Jets Release Running Back Dalvin Cook After Poor Season Performance
41 seconds
New York Jets Release Running Back Dalvin Cook After Poor Season Performance
Wrestling World in Flux: WWE Releases Stir Up Free Agent Market
42 seconds
Wrestling World in Flux: WWE Releases Stir Up Free Agent Market
Illinois DCFS Grapples with Challenges: A Look at the Past, Present, and Future
59 seconds
Illinois DCFS Grapples with Challenges: A Look at the Past, Present, and Future
Liverpool Clinches Thrilling Victory Against Newcastle United under Anfield Lights
2 mins
Liverpool Clinches Thrilling Victory Against Newcastle United under Anfield Lights
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app