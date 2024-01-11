en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Game of Thrones Creators Discuss Backlash and Upcoming Netflix Series

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Game of Thrones Creators Discuss Backlash and Upcoming Netflix Series

Game of Thrones, the television series that gripped audiences worldwide with its fascinating narrative and compelling characters, remains a hot topic years after its 2019 conclusion. Its creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, recently broke their silence on the backlash they faced over the show’s controversial final season in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Addressing the Backlash

Benioff acknowledged the criticism the final season garnered, stating that not everyone was pleased with the ending. However, he emphasized the significance of not getting overly absorbed in public reaction. Weiss echoed this sentiment, revealing that ceasing to seek out public feedback, which he likened to a drug, significantly reduced their stress.

The creators noted a stark contrast between in-person interactions with fans and the often aggressive feedback they received online. This difference highlighted the often harsh reality of online discourse and its impact on creators.

The Journey Post-Thrones

The duo turned down producer credits on spinoffs and prequels, citing the emotional strain of being detached and uninvolved. However, they expressed joy at the success of House of the Dragon, a prequel series to Game of Thrones.

Embarking on a New Project

Benioff and Weiss are now preparing for their next venture, a Netflix series titled ‘3 Body Problem’, set to premiere on March 21, 2024. The series is based on Liu Cixin’s acclaimed book trilogy Remembrance of Earth’s Past, featuring a diverse cast, including Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce. The plot unfolds during China’s Cultural Revolution and involves a covert military project attempting to communicate with an alien civilization.

0
Arts & Entertainment Interviews
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Emilia and Nathy Peluso Ignite the Argentine Music Scene with 'Jet Set'
The Argentine music scene is set to be revitalized in 2024 with the much-anticipated collaboration between Emilia and Nathy Peluso. With their commanding presence, the duo is readying for the release of their new track, ‘Jet Set’, a bold and dynamic video clip accompanying the track. The announcement of this collaboration had set the music
Emilia and Nathy Peluso Ignite the Argentine Music Scene with 'Jet Set'
Jingdezhen's Porcelain Livestreaming: A Fusion of Tradition and Digital Sales
6 mins ago
Jingdezhen's Porcelain Livestreaming: A Fusion of Tradition and Digital Sales
Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Will Munawar Faruqui Take the Crown?
9 mins ago
Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Will Munawar Faruqui Take the Crown?
Hidden Treasures: Unanticipated Valuations Stir Emotions on Antiques Roadshow
3 mins ago
Hidden Treasures: Unanticipated Valuations Stir Emotions on Antiques Roadshow
Colorado's Cultural Tapestry: A Weekend of Artistic and Community Celebrations
3 mins ago
Colorado's Cultural Tapestry: A Weekend of Artistic and Community Celebrations
Rashami Desai Defends Ankita Lokhande Amid 'Bigg Boss 17' Controversy
3 mins ago
Rashami Desai Defends Ankita Lokhande Amid 'Bigg Boss 17' Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Connolly and Steele Extend Contracts with East Kilbride Thistle Amidst Successful Season
2 mins
Connolly and Steele Extend Contracts with East Kilbride Thistle Amidst Successful Season
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
2 mins
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
Punjab Food Authority Discards 1,900 Litres of Adulterated Milk in Ongoing Operation
2 mins
Punjab Food Authority Discards 1,900 Litres of Adulterated Milk in Ongoing Operation
Taylor Heise Powers Minnesota to Victory in PWHL
4 mins
Taylor Heise Powers Minnesota to Victory in PWHL
Political Tensions Flare as Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi for Incomplete Temple Inauguration
5 mins
Political Tensions Flare as Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi for Incomplete Temple Inauguration
A-Leagues' Unite Round: A Leap Towards Gender Inclusivity in Sports
5 mins
A-Leagues' Unite Round: A Leap Towards Gender Inclusivity in Sports
Eldon Mustangs Triumph in South Callaway Tournament Against North Callaway Thunderbirds
6 mins
Eldon Mustangs Triumph in South Callaway Tournament Against North Callaway Thunderbirds
Louisville Triumphs Over Miami: A Crucial ACC Turning Point
6 mins
Louisville Triumphs Over Miami: A Crucial ACC Turning Point
Law Society of Kenya Braces for Presidential Elections: Five Candidates in the Fray
7 mins
Law Society of Kenya Braces for Presidential Elections: Five Candidates in the Fray
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
7 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
42 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
4 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app