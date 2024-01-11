Game of Thrones Creators Discuss Backlash and Upcoming Netflix Series

Game of Thrones, the television series that gripped audiences worldwide with its fascinating narrative and compelling characters, remains a hot topic years after its 2019 conclusion. Its creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, recently broke their silence on the backlash they faced over the show’s controversial final season in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Addressing the Backlash

Benioff acknowledged the criticism the final season garnered, stating that not everyone was pleased with the ending. However, he emphasized the significance of not getting overly absorbed in public reaction. Weiss echoed this sentiment, revealing that ceasing to seek out public feedback, which he likened to a drug, significantly reduced their stress.

The creators noted a stark contrast between in-person interactions with fans and the often aggressive feedback they received online. This difference highlighted the often harsh reality of online discourse and its impact on creators.

The Journey Post-Thrones

The duo turned down producer credits on spinoffs and prequels, citing the emotional strain of being detached and uninvolved. However, they expressed joy at the success of House of the Dragon, a prequel series to Game of Thrones.

Embarking on a New Project

Benioff and Weiss are now preparing for their next venture, a Netflix series titled ‘3 Body Problem’, set to premiere on March 21, 2024. The series is based on Liu Cixin’s acclaimed book trilogy Remembrance of Earth’s Past, featuring a diverse cast, including Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce. The plot unfolds during China’s Cultural Revolution and involves a covert military project attempting to communicate with an alien civilization.