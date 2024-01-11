Benioff and Weiss Address Game of Thrones Finale Backlash and Future

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the renowned writer-producers of the iconic HBO series 'Game of Thrones,' have opened up about the scathing criticism that the show's finale received when it aired in 2019. Despite the finale's polarizing reception, which led to a significant backlash from fans who were left disappointed with the show's conclusion, the duo maintains a stoic stance, believing that dwelling on public opinion is a futile exercise.

Addressing the Backlash

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Benioff expressed that while they had aspired for universal acclaim, it was inevitable that not everyone would be enamored with the finale. He stated, 'We did hope for it universal acclaim, but we accept that not everyone loved it.' This sentiment was echoed by Weiss who added that they have consciously refrained from seeking out feedback for several years, stating that the last time he googled himself was way back in 2013. Both Benioff and Weiss assert that avoiding feedback has significantly reduced their stress levels and allowed them to focus on their craft.

The Juxtaposition of Online and Offline Interactions

Interestingly, both Benioff and Weiss highlighted the stark contrast between the negativity they encountered online and the pleasantness they experienced in face-to-face fan interactions. The latter were considerably more positive and appreciative of their work, demonstrating the often skewed perception created by the online echo chamber.

Forgoing Future 'Game of Thrones' Spin-off Credits

In a surprising revelation, the pair also discussed their decision to forgo producer credits on any future 'Game of Thrones' spin-offs, a privilege they were contractually entitled to. They expressed a desire not to be associated with projects where they were not actively involved, underlining their belief in earning their accolades rather than reaping the benefits of 'free money.' Weiss pointed out that the potential stress associated with a hands-off approach was not worth the payoff.

In conclusion, Benioff and Weiss's reflections on the backlash to 'Game of Thrones' finale reveal a grounded approach to criticism and a strong belief in the value of active involvement in their projects. While the finale may have divided fans, the creators' perspective sheds light on the challenges of creating universally loved content and the importance of preserving one's mental health amidst the storm of public opinion.