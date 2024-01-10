Gallo Center’s Eclectic Week: From ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to ‘Mathemagics’

The week ahead at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto promises an eclectic mix of performances, ranging from a Broadway classic to a rock ‘n’ roll legend, a civil rights celebration, and even a mathematical spectacle.

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’: A Half-Century Tribute

A new production of the globally adored musical ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ comes to the Gallo Center on January 17 and 18. This modern rendition honors the musical’s original version, which clinched the title of Billboard Album of the Year back in 1971. The contemporary rendition, designed to resonate with today’s audiences, skillfully balances reverence for the past with the vibrancy of the present. Tickets for this grand spectacle range from $59 to $129.

Paul Anka: A Journey through Seven Decades of Music

Adding to the week’s excitement, musician Paul Anka will grace the Gallo Center stage on January 14. With a career spanning over seven decades, Anka’s repertoire includes timeless hits like ‘Put Your Head on My Shoulder’ and ‘My Way.’ This performance promises a nostalgic trip down memory lane, with tickets ranging between $69 and $139, but be quick – they are selling fast!

MLK Unity March and Service Event: Commemorating a Legend

Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Gallo Center will host the second annual MLK Unity March and Service Event. The event features a brunch, a unity march, guest speakers, and a gathering with a DJ, symbolizing unity and echoing King’s message of peace and togetherness. A suggested donation is requested for future events.

‘Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Fallen Giant’: Opera for the Family

Opera Modesto brings a family-friendly opera, ‘Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Fallen Giant,’ to the State Theatre. The narrative weaves a tale of Jack, a giant, and the ever-intriguing Sherlock Holmes, captivating audiences of all ages.

‘Mathemagics’: The Magic of Numbers

Ending the week on a high note, the Modesto Area Partners in Science presents ‘Mathemagics,’ a show by mathematician and professor Arthur Benjamin. Performing at Harvey Mudd College, Benjamin promises to amaze audiences with his extraordinary mathematical abilities, proving that numbers can indeed be magical.