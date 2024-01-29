Galleria VSB's 20th Anniversary: A Celebration of Master Artists

Marking a significant milestone, Galleria VSB, a cornerstone of the Indian art movement, celebrates its 20th anniversary with the 'TIMELESS STROKES: The Masters' exhibition. This pivotal event, set to run from January 31st to February 15th, 2024, features the works of 24 master artists of the 20th century, demonstrating their lasting influence on Indian art and the wider artistic landscape.

Unraveling the Threads of Artistic Legacy

The exhibition, meticulously curated by Ms Vandana Bhargava, endeavours to provide visitors with a profound understanding of the cultural richness and artistic legacy left by these masters. Their works stand out for their unique styles, bold thematic explorations, and the ability to weave rich narratives and cultural depth. These characteristics have made their art influential for generations and have elevated the global appreciation of Indian art.

A Celebration of Visionary Artists

The event features 55 Super Master Artworks from revered artists such as Asit Kumar Halder, Akbar Padamsee, B Prabha, and many more. Each art piece promises to take visitors on a captivating journey through the impactful strokes of these visionary artists, granting them the opportunity to engage in diverse and visionary artistic experiences.

Defining the Indian Art Movement

Located in South Delhi, Galleria VSB is known for its carefully curated selection of both traditional and contemporary art. The gallery has played a pivotal role in defining the Indian art movement and its recognition on the international stage. This anniversary event underscores Galleria VSB's commitment to celebrating the richness of Indian art, offering a unique platform for art enthusiasts to delve into the world of these master artists, and contribute to the ongoing dialogue about the value and impact of art in society.